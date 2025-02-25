HP Telecom India IPO allotment: check status, GMP, likely listing gain

HP Telecom India IPO allotment status: The allotment of shares for the HP Telecom India is expected to be finalised today, Tuesday, February 25, 2025. The The allotment of shares for the HP Telecom India is expected to be finalised today, Tuesday, February 25, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO), which closed its three-day subscription window on Monday, February 24, 2025, saw a lacklustre response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by approximately 2 times.

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) or Bigshare Services, the registrar for the IPO. Direct links to check the allotment status for HP Telecom India IPO are as follows:

Check HP Telecom India IPO allotment status on NSE:

Check HP Telecom India IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html

HP Telecom India IPO details

The SME offering, which comprises a fresh issue of 3.16 million equity shares, was priced at Rs 108 per share with a lot size of 1,200 shares. HP Telecom India IPO seeks to utilise the proceeds from the public offering for funding the company’s working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

HP Telecom India IPO grey market premium, listing expectations

In the grey market, HP Telecom India's unlisted shares are trading flat at around Rs 108 per share on Tuesday, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets. Thus, grey market premium (GMP) for HP Telecom India remains Nil.

Shares of HP Telecom India are expected to debut on the NSE SME platform on Friday, February 28, 2025. The current GMP trend indicates a subdued listing of the company's shares. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for determining the company's market performance.

About HP Telecom India

Founded in 2011, HP Telecom India initially focused on the distribution of mobile phones and accessories. The company later expanded into home appliances and LED TVs, securing exclusive distribution rights for renowned brands like Sony, Apple, and Jio. In 2020, HP Telecom India diversified further by venturing into the manufacturing and distribution of N95 surgical masks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, HP Telecom India operates as the exclusive distributor of Apple products in various regions across India. The company continues to broaden its portfolio by securing distribution rights for brands like 'Nothing' and expanding its trading operations into new territories.