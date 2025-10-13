Home / Markets / News / Tata Capital ends flat on market debut after ₹15,512 crore mega IPO

Tata Capital ends flat on market debut after ₹15,512 crore mega IPO

Tata Capital closes near issue price at Rs 331.1 after debut on NSE; analysts call valuation fair as investors weigh growth prospects and sector competition

Tata Capital
Following the IPO, promoter shareholding in Tata Capital declined from 95.6 per cent to 84.6 per cent. | File Image
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 5:14 PM IST
Tata Capital shares gained 1.6 per cent on debut trading on Monday. The stock touched a high of Rs 333 and a low of Rs 326 before closing at Rs 331.1 on the NSE, where shares worth nearly Rs 3,900 crore changed hands. The company had priced its shares at Rs 326 apiece in its Rs 15,512-crore initial public offering (IPO) — the largest this year.
 
The IPO, subscribed less than two times overall, was buoyed by institutional demand from investors such as Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs. The issue comprised a fresh fundraise of Rs 6,846 crore to strengthen the company’s capital base, while promoter Tata Sons and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) sold shares worth Rs 8,666 crore.
 
Valuation steady; analysts see limited near-term upside
 
At the close of Monday’s trading, Tata Capital commanded a market capitalisation of Rs 1.4 trillion, valuing the company at nearly four times its book value — broadly in line with listed peers.
 
“Tata Capital appears fairly valued when compared with industry averages,” said Deven Choksey Research in its IPO note, which assigned the stock a ‘neutral’ rating. “Its valuation and return profile of 4.1x price-to-book and 1.9 per cent return on assets, versus the peer average of 3.7x P/B and 3.0 per cent RoA, suggest limited near-term upside. However, its strong parentage and omni-channel presence should help scale its loan book at a healthy pace,” the brokerage added.
 
Following the IPO, promoter shareholding in Tata Capital declined from 95.6 per cent to 84.6 per cent.
 
Group’s largest public issue in nearly two decades
 
The offering marked the Tata Group’s largest-ever public issue and only its second listing in nearly two decades, after Tata Technologies’ debut in November 2023.
 
Classified by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as an “upper layer” non-banking financial company (NBFC), Tata Capital was mandated to go public under regulatory norms.
 
Strong portfolio mix supports long-term growth prospects
 
Founded in 2007, Tata Capital is now India’s third-largest NBFC with a loan book of Rs 2.33 trillion as of June 2025. Its portfolio is diversified across segments, with retail loans accounting for 61.3 per cent, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) 26.2 per cent, and corporate loans 12.5 per cent.
 

Topics :Tata Capital ServicesTata CapitalTata Capital Financial ServicesIPO marketSebi norms

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

