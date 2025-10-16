Should you buy or sell Tata Communications shares post Q2? Analysts weigh

Brokerages' view on Tata Communications stock

Motilal Oswal has reiterated a ‘Neutral’ rating, raising the target to ₹1,750 per share from ₹1,685. The brokerage in its note said, “We await sustained acceleration in data revenue growth, along with margin expansion, before turning more constructive on Tata Communications.”

After the recent run-up of 15 per cent in the last five days, Tata Communications now trades at 12.5x one-year forward EV/EBITDA (22 per cent premium to the LT average), according to Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage’s FY26-28E revenue remains broadly unchanged, and it believes the company’s ambition of doubling data revenue by FY28 remains a tall ask without further acquisitions.