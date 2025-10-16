Home / Markets / News / Should you buy or sell Tata Communications shares post Q2? Analysts weigh

Should you buy or sell Tata Communications shares post Q2? Analysts weigh

Tata Communications, reported a 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in its consolidated net profit at ₹183.21 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2 FY26).

Tata Communications share price target
Representational Image
Sirali Gupta Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 10:25 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tata Communications posted its Q2 results in market hours on Wednesday. Analysts see the company as an “exciting” play offering—stability of telecom and growth potential of the IT Services sector. Further, they believe the company’s digital growth and consolidated margins shall pick up sharply in FY26.
 
At 9:37 AM, Tata Communications' share price was trading 0.59 per cent higher at ₹1,967 per share. In comparison, Sensex was up 0.46 per cent at 82,982.73.  

Tata Communications Q2 FY26 Results: Key Highlights

  • Consolidated net profit at ₹183.21 crore, down 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹227.27 crore in Q2 FY25.
  • Revenue from operations at ₹6,099.75 crore, up 6.5 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹5,727.85 crore in Q2 FY25.
  • Ebitda at ₹1,174 crore, up 3.9 per cent Y-o-Y.
  • Ebitda margin stood at 19.2 per cent. 
ALSO READ | HDFC Life Q2 in line; Analysts see margin pressure but maintain 'Buy' calls

Brokerages' view on Tata Communications stock

Motilal Oswal has reiterated a ‘Neutral’ rating, raising the target to ₹1,750 per share from ₹1,685. The brokerage in its note said, “We await sustained acceleration in data revenue growth, along with margin expansion, before turning more constructive on Tata Communications.”
 
After the recent run-up of 15 per cent in the last five days, Tata Communications now trades at 12.5x one-year forward EV/EBITDA (22 per cent premium to the LT average), according to Motilal Oswal. 
 
The brokerage’s FY26-28E revenue remains broadly unchanged, and it believes the company’s ambition of doubling data revenue by FY28 remains a tall ask without further acquisitions.
 
Nuvama Institutional Equities has maintained ‘Buy’ and has hiked the target to ₹2,235 (earlier ₹2,020). Analysts continue to see Tata Communications as an exciting play, offering the best of both worlds—stability of telecom and growth potential of the IT Services sector. 
 
“We are tweaking FY26E/27E Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) by -7 per cent/-0.5 per cent on lower margins in FY26—the sharp cut in FY26E EPS is driven by exceptional items and lower margins,” Nuvama said. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tejas, Vedant Fashion: Will laggards of Samvat 2081 recover in Samvat 2082?

Nomura keeps Nifty target at 26,140, backs Swiggy, Titan, Alkem as top bets

HDB Financial shares drop as Q2 profit slips marginally; Q2 breakdown here

HDFC Life Q2 in line; Analysts see margin pressure but maintain 'Buy' calls

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 400pts, Nifty near 25,450; Axis Bk up 3%; HDFC Life down 4%

Topics :Tata CommunicationsQ2 resultsBuzzing stocksThe Smart InvestorMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNSE Nifty

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story