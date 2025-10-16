The company posted an annualised premium equivalent (APE) of ₹4,190 crore for Q2FY26, reflecting a 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise, supported by balanced growth in both individual and group segments. For the first half of FY26, the company’s APE stood at ₹7,410 crore, up 10 per cent Y-o-Y. Analysts at Emkay and Motilal Oswal noted that the growth trajectory aligns with the management’s expectations and is underpinned by a recovery in demand, particularly following the recent GST rate cut.

Emkay analysts highlighted that the VNB margin was impacted by a higher contribution from unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs), which was partially offset by a stronger share of protection business, longer-tenure products with higher sum assured, and disciplined pricing of non-participating products.

HDFC Life’s value of new business (VNB) also grew in line with estimates. In Q2FY26, VNB increased 8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,010 crore, resulting in a VNB margin of 24.1 per cent. For H1FY26, VNB grew 10 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,820 crore, with a margin of 24.5 per cent, largely flat compared to the previous year.

Net profit for Q2FY26 rose 3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹450 crore, slightly missing analyst estimates, although back-book profits surged 14 per cent. For H1FY26, profit after tax (PAT) grew 9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹990 crore. The company’s embedded value (EV) at the end of H1FY26 was ₹59,540 crore, with a return on EV of 14.2 per cent.

Moving forward, management expects growth in the mid-teens for the remainder of FY26, likely outperforming industry averages.

Analysts noted that while the loss of GST ITC may reduce gross VNB margins by around 3 per cent, operational measures such as adjusting commissions and enhancing efficiencies should help mitigate the impact. Motilal Oswal expects VNB growth to normalise from FY27, with distribution realignments and operational adjustments stabilising margins by Q4FY26.