After 7 yrs, TaMo pips Maruti Suzuki to become most valuable auto company

Tata Motors surpassed Maruti Suzuki (India) (MSIL) to become the most valuable automobile company, in terms of market capitalisation, after a gap of seven years, as the stock of the Tata Group company hit a new high on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade.

The combined market cap of Tata Motors (Rs 287,327 crore) and Tata Motors DVR (Rs 29,226 crore) stood at Rs 3.16 trillion. In comparison, MSIL's market cap stood at Rs 3.15 trillion at 01:01 PM, the BSE data shows.

Back in 2017 (January 25), Tata Motors has pipped MSIL with an m-cap of Rs 1.76 trillion vs the latter's Rs 1.75 trillion, Capitaline data shows.



Shares of Tata Motors (up 3 per cent at Rs 864.70) and Tata Motors DVR (up 2 per cent at Rs 574.95) hit record highs today. MSIL, on the other hand, was quoting flat at Rs 10,005. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.40 per cent at 71,653.

In the past one year, the stock price of Tata Motors has zoomed 90 per cent as compared to a 13.5 per cent rise in the market price of MSIL. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex has rallied 21 per cent during the period.

The outperformance of Tata Motors to markets is on the back of healthy volumes in its UK-based subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). This, coupled with gradual recovery in the global passenger vehicle demand, improving profitability due to product mix and lower commodity costs, are expected to be key positives for the company, according to analysts.



The order book continues to reflect strong demand for JLR products with 148,000 client orders at the end of the December quarter (Q3FY24). This has reduced from 168,000 at the end of September quarter (Q2FY24), reflecting increased order fulfilment to clients and resulting in improved client waiting times for the company’s highly desirable vehicles. Demand for Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender remains particularly strong, representing 76 per cent of the order book, Tata Motors said.

Going forward, the management expects demand to improve in the March quarter (Q4FY24) across most segments of the commercial vehicle (CV) industry due to the Government's continuing thrust on infrastructure development, promising growth outlook of the economy, and the company's demand-pull initiatives.



Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services believe that while JLR will continue to see a healthy recovery, growth will moderate in Tata Motors' PV and CV businesses in the coming years due to normal base and slowdown in the lower-end PV and LCVs. The growth in JLR is likely to be supported by gradual recovery in global PV demand, a strong order book, and a favourable product mix, it added. The brokerage firm has a 'buy' rating on Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 900 per share.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors is scheduled to announce its Q3FY24 earnings on February 2, 2024.



KRChoksey Shares and Securities expects consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin to expand by 250 bps Y-o-Y/ 34 bps Q-o-Q. JLR margins are also expected to improve Q-o-Q due to operating leverage and a favourable product mix, partially offset by higher marketing spending.

"We expect TML-CV EBITDA margin to see ~20 bps Q-o-Q moderation due to negative operating leverage. TML-PV will see margin improvement Q-o-Q due to new launches and improvement in EV margins. We expect Net Profit to grow by 50.3 per cent Y-o-Y/ 18.1 per cent Q-o-Q," the brokerage firm said in its result preview report.



