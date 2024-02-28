Tata Tech, Fedbank: Recently listed stocks hit lowest levels since debut

Shares of the recently listed companies Tata Technologies, Capital Small Finance Bank (SFB), Fedbank Financial Services, and Entero Healthcare Solutions hit their respective record lows on the bourses today, after nearly 1 per cent decline in the benchmark indices. These stocks were down in the range of 2 per cent to 4 per cent on the BSE as against the S&P BSE Sensex's 0.6 per cent dip to 72,629 level at 11:43 AM.

Among individual stocks, Tata Technologies was down 3 per cent to Rs 1,048.65. With this, the stock of the Tata Group and a global product engineering and digital services company has fallen 25 per cent from its 52-week high level of Rs 1,400, touched on listing day i.e. November 30, 2023. Despite the correction, however, Tata Technologies is trading 110 per cent higher over its issue price of Rs 500 per share.

