Tax harvesting drives biggest domestic equities selloff by retail investor

Individual investors yanked out more than Rs 15,000 crore from domestic equities in March–their biggest monthly outflow since 2016 since when the data is available.

March–the month of a financial year–is a seasonally weak month for retail inflows. However, with the markets falling to their lowest levels in nine months during the start of the month prompted more individuals towards “tax-loss harvesting.”

Barring 2020, 2021 and 2022, retail investors have seen net sellers consistently in March since 2016.

Tax-loss harvesting is a strategy in which an investor sells loss-making investments to offset taxable gains from other investments, thus reducing their overall tax liability. This strategy is helpful for investors who have experienced lower-than-expected returns from the stocks they hold.

By strategically selling these underperforming assets, investors set off losses against the gains made in their portfolios. However, the higher new outflows in March 2025 also suggest retail investors could be sitting on bigger losses this year given the turbulence in the market since September. "Retail investors have possibly turned net sellers in the cash market (on a direct basis in recent weeks after being perennial buyers (directly and through MFs) for a long period of time. Institutional investors have been focused on retail flows to get 'comfort' about the market, while retail investors may have looked at trailing returns as their lodestar," said Kotak Institutional Equities in a recent note.

Rahul Ghose, CEO of Hedged.in said retail investors started selling in March to exit some of their investment positions to take advantage of the tax benefit of up to Rs 1.25 lakh on capital gains. ALSO READ: Desco Infratech makes positive debut; shares list at ₹160 on BSE SME "Second is the break of an important support level at 22,500, which is not great for the medium term. It is further important to note that the 1,700 point up move which has happened in the past two weeks does not make the current trend up. But it is a relief rally in an ongoing downtrend," he added.

Chokkalingam. G. of Equinomics said the higher retail investor outflow this March was also due to the steep correction in mid and small-cap stocks during the recent sell-off. "Most retail investors put their money in this bucket. Retail investors were sitting on unprecedented losses. And in the last three weeks, markets bounced back. There were fears that the recovery may not be sustained as tariffs will be in place in April. So investors felt it is better to book losses now with whatever recovery has happened than regret later. Investors also use this period to book losses in fewer convictions stocks to buy high conviction ones, or sit on the sidelines."