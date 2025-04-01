Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 10:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Desco Infratech makes positive debut; shares list at ₹160 on BSE SME

Desco Infratech makes positive debut; shares list at ₹160 on BSE SME

Desco Infratech shares listed at ₹160 per share on the BSE SME, up over 6 per cent from the issue price of ₹150 per share

share market, trading

share market, trading

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Desco Infratech IPO listing:  Shares of infrastructure company Desco Infratech made a positive debut on the BSE SME on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. The company's stock listed at ₹160 per share on the BSE SME, up over 6 per cent from the issue price of ₹150 per share.
 
The listing of Desco Infratech was above the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Desco Infratech were trading at Rs 155.5 per share in the grey market, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets. 
 
Desco Infratech IPO details
Desco Infratech IPO was a book-built issue of ₹30.75 crore, comprising an entirely fresh issue of 2.05 million equity shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component.  Ahead of the IPO, the company raised ₹8.65 crore from anchor investors. It allocated 0.57 million equity shares to anchor investors, at ₹150 each, the upper end of the price band. 
 
 
Desco Infratech was available for subscription from Monday, March 24, 2025, till Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at a price band of ₹147-150 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares. 

Also Read

ipo allotment

Identixweb IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing gain

stock broking, MARKETS, BROKING

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex closes 191pts lower on Friday; Nifty ends FY25 with 5% gain

ipo market listing share market

Indentixweb IPO closing today: Retail demand strong, QIBs show no interest

IPO

ATC Energies IPO: Check share allotment status, GMP, listing date

market, stock trading, trading

Rapid Fleet Management shares make positive debut, list at ₹195 on NSE SME

 
The SME IPO received an overwhelming response from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by 77.74 times. The non-institutional investors led the demand and oversubscribed the portion reserved for them by 171.28 times.  Retail investors subscribed for 50.63 times the reserved quota and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) 20.76 times. 
 
The basis of allotment of company's shares was finalised on friday, March 28, 2025. The company has set ₹ 150 per share as the issue price.  
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company aims to utilise the net proceeds from the issue for funding capital expenditure requirements towards setting up a corporate office in Surat, Gujarat. The company also intends to use the IPO proceeds for funding capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of machinery, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
 
Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue, while Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager. 
 
About Desco Infratech
Incorporated in January 2011, Desco Infratech provides infrastructure and maintenance services to city gas distribution divisions in India. It is engaged in activities such as pipeline laying, installation, testing, erection and commissioning for Piped Natural Gas (PNG) utilised by both domestic and commercial users. The company is also involved in power distribution, water distribution, renewable energy and solar energy sectors.
 
In FY24, Desco Infratech posted a total revenue of ₹29.49 crore, marginally up from ₹29.28 crore in the fiscal year 2023. The company’s PAT stood at ₹3.45 crore in FY24, up 181 per cent from ₹1.22 crore in fiscal 2023.

More From This Section

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 350 pts lower at 77,060; Nifty at 23,460; IT, financials drag

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea soars 10% on Govt aid; stock a 'high risk' play, say analysts

ipo market listing share market

Pace Digitek files DRHP with Sebi for ₹900 crore IPO; check key details

OpenAI, ChatGPT, Image Generation

Rites up 3% on bagging order from Oil India; Infomerics reaffirms rating

The IAF and the army have together projected a requirement for 162 LCHs

HAL shares fly 8% on bagging largest-ever defence deal; UBS lifts target

Topics : SME IPOs IPOs BSE SME BSE IPO listing time share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentWhat is Studio GhibliLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon