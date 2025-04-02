Bharat Electronics share tanks 6% on missing FY25 revenue guidance; details

Bharat Electronics share price: Navratna defence PSU, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), shares were under pressure on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, as the scrip tanked 6 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹274.50 per share, on BSE.

The fall in BEL share price came after the company missed its revenue guidance for the financial year 2025 (FY25).

BEL informed exchanges that it has achieved a turnover of around ₹23,000 crore (provisional and unaudited) during FY25, as against a turnover of ₹19,820 crore, marking a growth of 16 per cent. This includes export sales of around $106 million during FY25, as against $92.98 million in FY24, reflecting a growth of 14 per cent.

However, this figure fell short of the company's projected revenue of ₹25,000 crore.

In FY25, BEL secured orders of ₹18,715 crore. Among major orders received during the year include BMP IIUpgrade, Ashwini Radar,Software Defined Radios, Data link, Multi-Function Radars, EON 51, Seekers, Anti drone system, Airport Surveillance Radar, Sonar Upgradation, Flycatcher spares, Radar upgradation, Spares and Services etc and other projects in non-defence sector. With this, the total orderbook of BEL, as on April 1, 2025, stood at around ₹71,650 crore, including export order book of $359 million.

"BEL strives to attain self-reliance through enhanced Indigenisation efforts, Expansion and Modernisation, Outsourcing to Indian Industries including MSMEs & Start-ups. BEL has rolled out strategies to maximise its Global outreach and footprint in International market segments in the coming years. All these efforts will help BEL to retain its market leadership position in the Strategic Electronics sector," said Manoj Jain, chairman and managing director of BEL.

Antique Broking, in its report dated March 5, highlighted Bharat Electronics as one of the most consistent performers in the defence sector, with an impressive track record of delivering a 12 per cent revenue, 19 per cent Ebitda, and 16 per cent PAT CAGR from FY14 to FY24.

The report also stressed upon the company’s strong order inflow, which has posted a robust 24 per cent CAGR during the same period. This had resulted in an all-time high order backlog of ₹76,000 crore at the end of FY24.

Despite the recent stock price correction, which has affected both the broader sector and market, Antique Broking viewed this as a good opportunity to invest in a quality defence stock. Bharat Electronics holds a market leadership position in the defence electronics segment, making it an attractive choice.

“We believe BEL is all set to deliver strong double-digit earnings growth (21 per cent CAGR) over FY24-27E and maintain our positive stance on the long term prospects of BHE as it has over the years developed multiple levers of growth by a) Establishing robust infrastructure, b) Strong relations with government entities, and c) Diversified into non-defence businesses to create new growth avenues. We thus maintain a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹376 (40x FY27E EPS).”

BEL Q3 results

BEL reported a strong December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25) results. The company’s profit rose 52.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,311 crore, from ₹859.6 crore in Q3FY24, driven by robust operational performance and a healthy order book. READ MORE

About BEL

Established in 1954, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is known for its expertise across various domains. The company specialises in the design, development, manufacturing, supply, and life cycle support of strategic electronic products and systems.

BEL's product portfolio includes a wide range of strategic electronic products such as radar warning receivers, composite communication systems, night vision devices, versatile communication systems (VCS), IFF Interrogators, LRFs, X-Ray tubes, radar fingerprinting systems, ESM systems, V/UHF search receivers, shelters, PCB assemblies, cable harness components, and mechanical assemblies.

The market capitalisation of BEL is ₹2,05,953.02 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 100 category.

At 1:41 PM, the BEL share was trading 3.56 per cent lower at ₹281.75 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.59 per cent higher at 76,476.05 levels.