Shares of GPT Infraprojects surged over 11 per cent on Wednesday after it bagged orders worth ₹481.11 crore from the South Eastern Railway, Kolkata.

KPI Green Energy’s stock rose as much as 11.12 per cent during the day to ₹13.39 per share, the biggest intraday gain since March 25 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 6 per cent higher at ₹127.2 apiece, compared to a 0.74 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 3:05 PM. The stock has risen by over 57 per cent since hitting a low of ₹84.4 in early March this year. rose as much as 11.12 per cent during the day to ₹13.39 per share, the biggest intraday gain since March 25 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 6 per cent higher at ₹127.2 apiece, compared to a 0.74 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 3:05 PM. The stock has risen by over 57 per cent since hitting a low of ₹84.4 in early March this year.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 600pts higher at 76,600; Nifty above 23,300; financials, FMCG gain Shares of the company extended gains to their second day on Wednesday. The stock has fallen 10 per cent this year, compared to a 1.3 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50. The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,609.89 crore.

GPT Infraprojects shares reached their 52-week high of Rs 204 per share on the NSE on July 15, 2024, and fell to their 52-week low of Rs 74.28 apiece on March 20, 2024. reached their 52-week high of Rs 204 per share on the NSE on July 15, 2024, and fell to their 52-week low of Rs 74.28 apiece on March 20, 2024.

The order, according to an exchange filing by the company, includes the construction of Important Bridge No. 57 over the River Rupnarayan for the Down and Middle Line (2x30.5m OWG + 7x91.4m OWG + 2x30.5m OWG), including a viaduct on either approach (11x30.5m Composite Girder + 15x30.5m Composite Girder) and Kolaghat Station on Elevated Platforms No. 1 & 2, on a diverted alignment on the Howrah-Kharagpur route in the Kharagpur Division of South Eastern Railway, on an Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) basis. On March 20, the company said that it was declared L1 (Lowest Bidder) for the same order.

The flagship company of the GPT Group carries out civil and infrastructure projects and, on the other hand, manufactures railway concrete sleepers. The company deepened its specialisation in infrastructure projects related to railways, roads, power and industrial sectors. It is one of India’s few concrete sleeper manufacturers to have multiple manufacturing locations both domestically and internationally (South Africa, Namibia, and Ghana).