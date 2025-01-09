Ajmera Realty rises 4% on Q3 biz nos., pares gains later on profit booking

Ajemera Realty share price: Real estate developer Ajmera Realty shares rose up to 4.17 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,193.30 per share on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

The uptick in Ajmera Realty share price came after the company reported its operational numbers for the December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25).

“Ajmera Realty witnessed a steady performance in Q3FY25 supported by projects nearing completion with limited inventory and new launches,” the company said in a statement.

Ajmera Realty’s sales value rose 7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 270 crore, driven by the launch of Ajmera Iris in Bengaluru.

The inventory of the recently launched Ajmera Iris project recorded 47 per cent sales, while Ajmera Vihara achieved 61 per cent sales during the 9MFY25.

Additionally, the company’s collections increased 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 167 crore.

"In Q3FY25, Ajmera Realty delivered a steady performance, with sales driven by our recently launched portfolio and limited inventory availability across projects. The launched portfolio velocity contributed over 40 per cent to our sales during the nine-month period, demonstrating our ability to align with market expectations. Looking ahead, we are optimistic about launching new projects in the upcoming quarter. The company is well-capitalized following the successful conclusion of its recent preference issue,” said Dhaval Ajmera, director, Ajmera Realty & Infra India.

About Ajmera Realty

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited stands among the trusted names in the real estate sector, renowned for its extensive presence across India.

With a considerable land bank at Ajmera I-Land in Bhakti Park, Wadala, and Central Mumbai, the Company is set for major growth and development. The company’s current projects in Mumbai include “Manhattan,” “Greenfinity,” “Vihara,” “Prive,” and “Eden,” while in Bengaluru, the Group is developing “Ajmera Lugaano” and “Ajmera Florenza.”

Ajmera Realty specialises in the premium luxury and mid-luxury residential projects.

The market capitalisation of Ajmera Realty is Rs 4,004.39 crore, according to BSE. The 52-week Ajmera Realty is Rs 1,225.80, while its 52-week low is Rs 446.31 per share.

At 1:50 PM, Ajmera Realty shares were trading 3.42 per cent lower at Rs 1,106.35. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.63 per cent lower at 77,656.48 levels.