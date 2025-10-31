Home / Markets / News / TD Power zooms 162% from March low; what's driving smallcap stock?

TD Power zooms 162% from March low; what's driving smallcap stock?

Shares of TD Power Systems hit a new high of ₹768.45, surging 12 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market.

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50
Illustration: Binay Sinha
SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 12:20 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Share price of TD Power Systems today

 
Shares of TD Power Systems hit a new high of ₹768.45, surging 12 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes in an otherwise tepid market owing to strong September quarter (Q2FY26) results.
 
In the past two months, the stock price of the smallcap company has soared 53 per cent. It has zoomed 162 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹292.85 touched on March 3, 2025.
 
At 11:35 AM; TD Power Systems was quoting 8 per cent higher at ₹737.25, as compared to 0.31 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over six-fold with a combined 8.09 million equity shares representing 5.2 per cent of total equity of the company changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
 

What’s driving TD Power Systems stock price?

 
In Q2FY26, TD Power Systems reported a healthy 49 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹60.74 crore. Revenue from operations grew 48 per cent YoY at ₹452.47 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) rose 46 per cent YoY at ₹85.78 crore. The reported Ebitda margins however remained unchanged at 18.8 per cent.
 
As on September 30, 2025, the company’s order book position stood at ₹1,587 crore. In Q2FY26, the company reported 45 per cent YoY growth in order inflow at ₹524.1 crore, of 84 per cent order inflow from exports.
 

Outlook – TD Power Systems

 
The company steps into fiscal 2026 with conviction, backed by a healthy order book and a solid balance sheet. The road ahead presents a mix of complexity and promise, shaped by the momentum of the energy transition, expanding global infrastructure, and accelerating digital transformation. These long-term forces are shaping demand across our industry, and TD Power System is strategically positioned to respond. Through focused investments in scale, engineering capabilities, and closer engagement with customers, the company is translating sectoral shifts into meaningful growth, said TD Power Systems in its FY25 annual report.
 
Data centre-related demand, in particular, is surging and expected to contribute to a 100 GW spike in US power demand by 2030. The management said the company is gearing up to address this with the development of larger generators in the 40–45 MW range, with deliveries scheduled to begin in fiscal 2026. This will position us well for a massive potential scale-up from fiscal 2027 onwards.
 
The hydro segment has also remained stable and is expected to grow in next coming years. This is primarily supported by the export and domestic market. This reliability highlights hydro’s role as a steady contributor in a dynamic energy sector.
 
The market for TD Power Systems Generators in North America, Central America, and South America continues to expand greatly. The current outlook for critical markets such as Oil & Gas, onshore pipelines, fracking, and offshore drilling/production are improving under the new US Administration, which is limiting the barriers for new projects. Opportunities in the steam sector are active, particularly in Latin and South America for applications in sugar/ ethanol, pulp, biomass and waste heat markets, the company said.
 
Overall, the European market grew significantly in FY25 and the trend is expected to continue with a positive growth rate of around 20 per cent in the coming year. Meanwhile, the Turkish market continues to face a significant downturn in local manufacturing projects, primarily due to the ongoing economic slowdown and the Government’s incentive policy favouring locally manufactured power equipment, including generators. This trend remains unchanged, and the outlook remains bleak, the company said.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: If you are not invested in India, good luck to you, says Ridham Desai

Brokerages cut Dabur targets post muted Q2; recovery hopes on winter demand

Confidence of foreign investors in India remains strong, says Sebi chief

NSE IPO will see light of the day, says Sebi chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Weak Q2 performance drags Bandhan Bank shares down 6%; buy, sell or hold?

Topics :Buzzing stocksTD Power Systemsstock market tradingMarket trendsQ2 results

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story