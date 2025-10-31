Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Nikkei hits record; Lenskart IPO, Maruti, ITC, Swiggy Q2 eyed

Stock Market LIVE on Friday, October 31, 2025: Easing tensions between US and China, September quarter results, along with mixed global cues may drive the mood of the benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, on the last trading day of the week.

At 6:58 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 10 points higher at 26,042, indicating a muted start for the bourses.

Global cues

Asia-Pacific markets opened mostly higher on Friday as investors reacted positively to signs of easing tensions between Washington and Beijing . The move followed a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea on Thursday, where both leaders reportedly agreed to a limited trade truce. The deal helped defuse a dispute over rare earth exports that had threatened to escalate into a broader trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

Nikkei rose over 1 per cent, touching a fresh record high, while the Topix advanced 0.79 per cent, also hitting a new peak. Kospi slipped 0.19 per cent after reaching a record high in the previous session, while the Kosdaq gained 0.47 per cent. ASX 200 opened 0.45 per cent higher.

Overnight in the US, major indices ended lower as traders digested mixed earnings from Big Tech. The S&P 500 fell 0.99 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.58 per cent, and the Dow Jones slipped 0.23 per cent.

Q2 results

Vedanta, Bank of Baroda, Phoenix Mills, GAIL India, Bharat Electronics, Patanjali Foods, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Bajaj Electricals, Maruti Suzuki India, ACC, Sammaan Capital, Kalpataru Projects International, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Schaeffler India, Godrej Consumer Products, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Dr Lal PathLabs, R R Kabel, Shriram Finance, and Balkrishna Industries among companies to announce quarterly earnings today.

Investors will also react to Q2 results of major players like ITC, Dabur, Swiggy and NTPC among others.

IPO corner

Also, Safecure Services IPO (SME) will see its Day 3 of subscription, while Game Changers IPO (SME) will see its allotment.

Commodity check

Oil prices slipped on Thursday as traders weighed the impact of a potential thaw in US-China trade tensions, after Trump agreed to lower tariffs on Chinese goods following his meeting with President Xi Jinping in South Korea.

Brent crude futures declined 0.6 per cent to $64.52 per barrel, while US WTI crude fell 0.6 per cent to $60.13 per barrel.

Meanwhile, gold prices surged nearly 2 per cent, supported by a Federal Reserve interest rate cut and persistent uncertainty surrounding the final contours of the US-China trade deal.

Spot gold rose 1.8 per cent to $3,999.19 per ounce, after briefly gaining almost 2 per cent earlier in the session. US gold futures for December delivery advanced 0.3 per cent to $4,011.80 per ounce.