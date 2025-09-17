TechDefence Labs IPO sees huge demand: subscription tops 400x; GMP up 88%

TechDefence Labs IPO subscription status: Investors rushed to book the Investors rushed to book the initial public offering (IPO) of technology services provider TechD Cybersecurity on the final day of subscription, as the total subscription crossed over 400 times.

Data available on the BSE showed that the public issue received bids for 59,44,33,800 shares against 14,45,400 shares on offer, translating into a whopping oversubscription of 411.26 times, as of 1:40 PM on Wednesday, September 17.

TechD Cybersecurity IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

ALSO READ: VMS TMT IPO opens today: Analysts see long-term potential; should you bid? Investor enthusiasm was also reflected in the grey market. Sources tracking grey market activity revealed that the unlisted shares of TechD Cybersecurity were exchanging hands at around ₹363 per share, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹170 per share, or approximately 88.08 per cent over the upper end of the issue price of ₹193 per share.

TechD Cybersecurity IPO details The initial share sale of TechD Cybersecurity comprises an entirely fresh issue of 2 million equity shares, worth ₹38.99 crore. The public issue does not include any offer for sale (OFS) component. The public offering is being made at a price band of ₹183–₹193 per share, with a lot size of 600 shares. Investors placing bids are required to apply for a minimum of 1,200 shares, and in multiples of 600 shares thereafter, with a minimum investment of ₹2,31,600. As the public issue closed for subscription today, the basis of allotment of TechD Cybersecurity IPO shares is likely to be finalized on Thursday, September 18. Successful investors will receive the company’s shares in their demat accounts on September 19.