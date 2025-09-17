TechDefence Labs IPO sees huge demand: subscription tops 400x; GMP up 88%
TechDefence Labs IPO: Check price band, lot size, subscription status, grey market premium (GMP), allotment date, listing date, and other key details hereSI Reporter New Delhi
TechDefence Labs IPO subscription status:
Investors rushed to book the initial public offering
(IPO) of technology services provider TechD Cybersecurity
on the final day of subscription, as the total subscription crossed over 400 times.
Data available on the BSE showed that the public issue received bids for 59,44,33,800 shares against 14,45,400 shares on offer, translating into a whopping oversubscription of 411.26 times, as of 1:40 PM on Wednesday, September 17.
TechD Cybersecurity IPO grey market premium (GMP) today
Investor enthusiasm was also reflected in the grey market. Sources tracking grey market activity revealed that the unlisted shares of TechD Cybersecurity were exchanging hands at around ₹363 per share, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹170 per share, or approximately 88.08 per cent over the upper end of the issue price of ₹193 per share. ALSO READ: VMS TMT IPO opens today: Analysts see long-term potential; should you bid?
TechD Cybersecurity IPO details
The initial share sale of TechD Cybersecurity comprises an entirely fresh issue of 2 million equity shares, worth ₹38.99 crore. The public issue does not include any offer for sale (OFS) component.
The public offering is being made at a price band of ₹183–₹193 per share, with a lot size of 600 shares. Investors placing bids are required to apply for a minimum of 1,200 shares, and in multiples of 600 shares thereafter, with a minimum investment of ₹2,31,600.
As the public issue closed for subscription today, the basis of allotment of TechD Cybersecurity IPO shares is likely to be finalized on Thursday, September 18. Successful investors will receive the company’s shares in their demat accounts on September 19.
Shares of TechD Cybersecurity are tentatively slated to list on the NSE SME platform on Monday, September 22, 2025.
For the public issue, GYR Capital Advisors is serving as the sole book-running lead manager, while Purva Sharegistry (India) is the registrar.
TechD Cybersecurity plans to utilize the proceeds from the public issue for investment in human resources, capital expenditure for setting up a global security operation centre (GSOC) at Ahmedabad, as well as for general corporate purposes.
About TechD Cybersecurity
Established in 2017, TechD Cybersecurity is a customer-centric cybersecurity solutions provider delivering end-to-end services to enterprises to help businesses stay secure in the digital world. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) solutions, Cyber Program Managed Services, Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT), Compliance Services, Specialized Services, and Staff Augmentation Services tailored to meet diverse client needs.
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices