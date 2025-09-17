Home / Markets / News / Here's why Mahindra Lifespace shares are up 7% in trade today; details

Here's why Mahindra Lifespace shares are up 7% in trade today; details

Mahindra Lifespace Developers' shares gained after the company was chosen as the partner for two society redevelopment projects in Mumbai's Chembur.

Real estate developers, homebuyers, Real Estate, home loan rate, Reserve Bank of India
Founded in 1994, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. is the real estate and infrastructure arm of the Mahindra Group.
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 1:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mahindra Lifespace share price: Mahindra Lifespace Developers shares price was buzzing in trade on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 6.67 per cent to an intraday high of ₹394 per share.
 
Around 1:20 PM, Mahindra Lifespace share price was trading 3.83 per cent higher at ₹383.50 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.38 per cent higher at 82,694.37 levels.  CATCH LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE

What triggered the up move in Mahindra Lifespace share price?

 
Mahindra Lifespace Developers’ shares gained after the company was chosen as the partner for two society redevelopment projects in Mumbai’s Chembur, with a combined gross development potential of about ₹1,700 crore.
 
Vimalendra Singh, chief business officer, residential, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said “Redevelopment continues to play an important role in our growth journey. It enables us to bring high quality residential projects to neighbourhoods where demand remains strong. We are grateful for the trust the societies have placed in us, and through this project we look forward to contributing to the growth story of Chembur.” 
 
The projects, spread over ~2.6 acres and ~1.8 acres in the Diamond Garden area, will deliver sustainable, amenity-rich housing with enhanced connectivity.
 
Chembur’s strategic location, linking the city’s business districts with the eastern suburbs, is set to benefit further from policy measures permitting higher redevelopment potential.  ALSO READ: MCX shares soar 5% as Sebi plans to enable deeper participation 
The sites lie 1.5 km from the Eastern Freeway, with access to Thane, Navi Mumbai, and other key areas. Connectivity will be boosted by the upcoming Diamond Garden Metro Station (Line 2), along with existing Monorail and Railway networks. Proximity to hubs such as BKC and Powai also strengthens the appeal of the projects, the company said.
 
Founded in 1994, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. is the real estate and infrastructure arm of the Mahindra Group. The company has a development footprint of 49.26 million sq. ft. of completed, ongoing and upcoming residential projects across seven cities, along with over 5,000 acres under development or management at its integrated developments and industrial clusters in four locations. Its portfolio spans premium residences, value housing under the Mahindra Happinest brand, and large-scale integrated cities and industrial hubs under the Mahindra World City and Origins by Mahindra brands. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sebi seeks govt nod for banks, pension funds in non-agri commodity trade

Saatvik Green Energy IPO opens Sept 19; key risks, strengths you must know

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty near day's high; PSBs, IT lead; Rupee hits 3-wk high; Fed in focus

GMR Airports, MGL, BoM among 5 stocks with trend line breakout; check TP

Investec initiates coverage on Belrise Ind, eyes 27% upside; do you own?

Topics :Share Market TodayBuzzing stocksMahindra Lifespace DevelopersMahindra LifespaceBSE SensexNifty50Indian equitiesShare priceMarkets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story