Here's why Mahindra Lifespace shares are up 7% in trade today; details

Mahindra Lifespace share price: was buzzing in trade on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 6.67 per cent to an intraday high of ₹394 per share.

What triggered the up move in Mahindra Lifespace share price?

Mahindra Lifespace Developers’ shares gained after the company was chosen as the partner for two society redevelopment projects in Mumbai’s Chembur, with a combined gross development potential of about ₹1,700 crore.

Vimalendra Singh, chief business officer, residential, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said “Redevelopment continues to play an important role in our growth journey. It enables us to bring high quality residential projects to neighbourhoods where demand remains strong. We are grateful for the trust the societies have placed in us, and through this project we look forward to contributing to the growth story of Chembur.” The projects, spread over ~2.6 acres and ~1.8 acres in the Diamond Garden area, will deliver sustainable, amenity-rich housing with enhanced connectivity. ALSO READ: MCX shares soar 5% as Sebi plans to enable deeper participation Chembur’s strategic location, linking the city’s business districts with the eastern suburbs, is set to benefit further from policy measures permitting higher redevelopment potential.