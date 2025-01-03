Stocks to Watch, Jan 3, 2025: TaMo, M&M, Airtel, Avenue Supermarts, IOC

Stocks to Watch on January 3, 2025: The GIFT Nifty futures, around 7:30 AM, were trading 92.15 points lower at 23,190.5. In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex settled at 79,943.71, up 1436.30 points or 1.83 per cent from its previous close. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 ended at 24,188.65, up 445.75 points or 1.88 per cent.

Here is a list of stocks that will remain in limelight today (January 3, 2025):

Avenue Supermarts (DMart): , which owns and operates retail chain DMart, in its Q3 business update said that the company has reported 17.5 per cent increase in standalone revenue from operations at Rs 15,565.23 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024. Avenue Supermarts Ltd , which owns and operates retail chain DMart, in its Q3 business update said that the company has reported 17.5 per cent increase in standalone revenue from operations at Rs 15,565.23 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Bank of Maharashtra: In its Q3 business update, the company said its gross advances increased 21.19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 2,28,652 crore as compared to Rs 1,88,670 crore a year ago. Its Current Account Savings Account (CASA) deposits rose 11.5 per cent to Rs 1,37,504 crore as compared to Rs 1,23,322 crore a year ago.

Hindustan Zinc: The company in its business update said that its mined metal production fell 2 per cent to 2,65,000 in FY25 tonnes against 2,71,000 tonnes in FY24. Its saleable metal production was flat at 2,59,000 tonnes.

MOIL: The company achieved best ever Q3 performance in October-December, 2024, which includes Q3 production of manganese ore of 4.6 lakh tonnes and Q3 sales of 3.88 lakh tonnes, higher by 13 per cent over the corresponding period of last year (CPLY), as per its filing.

Varun Beverages: The company announced to invest Rs 412 crore in its South African subsidiary Beverage Company Proprietary (Bevco). Bevco, an existing subsidiary of The company announced to invest Rs 412 crore in its South African subsidiary Beverage Company Proprietary (Bevco). Bevco, an existing subsidiary of Varun Beverage , is engaged in the business of manufacturing and distribution of licensed products from PepsiCo and also own-branded non-alcoholic beverages in South Africa.

Also Read

IOC: (IOC) will provide fuelling services at Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will provide fuelling services at Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh.

JK Lakshmi Cement: Bourses have given consent for the merger of three subsidiaries into Bourses have given consent for the merger of three subsidiaries into JK Lakshmi Cement . According to the scheme of amalgamation, three subsidiaries namely Udaipur Cement Works, Hansdeep Industries and Trading, and Hidrive Developers and Industries will merge into JK Lakshmi Cement.

Tata Motors/M&M: The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has approved incentive claims of Rs 246 crore submitted by Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Tata Motors under the Rs 25,938 crore PLI scheme for the automobile and auto components industry.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) rejected a settlement application filed by The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) rejected a settlement application filed by Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) and its chief executive officer Punit Goenka in the alleged violations of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) regulations.

Bharti Airtel: The company has entered into an agreement for acquisition of 3,78,90,005 (26 per cent) equity shares in AMP Energy Green Three Private Limited.

IRFC: Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with REMC to collaborate on financing renewable energy projects awarded by REMCL for supply to Indian Railways. The partnership will also explore financing options for thermal, nuclear, and renewable power projects established under a captive model through joint ventures involving Indian Railways and other entities. REMC is a joint venture of the Ministry of Railways.

RITES: The company has secured a work order from Steel Authority of India Limited - Bhilai Steel Plant worth Rs 69.78 crore. Under the contract the company will repair R3Y/ R6Y of WDS6 locomotives for a period of 3 years.

NHPC: The company has received the second gross payment of Rs 250 crore under the Mega Insurance Policy against the insurance claim for Business Interruption (BI) losses caused by a flash flood that occurred on October 4 at the Teesta-V Power Station (510 MW).

Biocon: The company arm Biocon Pharma, has received approval for Tacrolimus capsules in 0.5mg, 1mg, and 5mg strengths from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), China.

Pricol: The company's board has approved the divestment of the wiping business division of the company to Auto Ignition on a slump sale basis for Rs 20 crore.