Home / Markets / News / Indo Farm Equipment IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Indo Farm Equipment IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Once the allotment of Indo Farm Equipment IPO shares is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Mas Services, the registrar for the issue

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

Indo Farm Equipment IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of Indo Farm Equipment IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Friday, January 3, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Thursday, January 2, 2025, receiving enthusiastic participation from investors with it getting oversubscribed by 229.68 times.
 
Once the allotment of Indo Farm Equipment IPO shares is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Mas Services, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, one can use the following links to check the Indo Farm Equipment IPO allotment status directly:
 
Check Indo Farm Equipment IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
 
Check Indo Farm Equipment IPO allotment status on Mas Services: https://www.masserv.com/opt.asp
 
Check Indo Farm Equipment IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Indo Farm Equipment IPO final subscription status
The Rs 260 crore public offering of Indo Farm Equipment, offered at a price band of Rs 204-215 with a lot size of 69 shares, received bids for 1,94,53,89,519 shares against the 84,70,000 shares offered, leading to an oversubscription of 229.68 times by the end of the subscription period, as per the data available on the BSE.
 
Indo Farm Equipment IPO witnessed the highest demand from the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who subscribed to 503.83 times the quota reserved for them. This was followed by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who bid for 242.40 times their allocated quota, and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), who subscribed to 104.92 times. 
  
Indo Farm Equipment IPO grey market premium (GMP) today
The unlisted shares of Indo Farm Equipment were trading at Rs 311, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 96 or 44.65 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 215, according to sources tracking grey market activities.
 
Indo Farm Equipment IPO listing price prediction
Shares of Indo Farm Equipment are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. If current grey market trends sustain, Indo Farm Equipment shares may list at around Rs 311, yielding a return of over 44 per cent over the upper band of the issue price. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.  About Indo Farm Equipmen  Indo Farm Equipment, incorporated in 1994, is engaged in manufacturing tractors, pick & carry cranes, and other harvesting equipment. The company operates two brands: Indo Farm and Indo Power. They export their products to countries like Nepal, Syria, Sudan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, etc.
   

Topics : IPO allotment IPO GMP IPO listing time IPOs initial public offerings IPOs share market IPO REVIEW

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

