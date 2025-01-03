Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec suggests 'Bull Spread' play for Bank Nifty today

Long build up is seen in the Bank Nifty futures where we have seen 3 per cent rise in the open interest with it rising by 1.07 per cent

Photo: Shutterstock
Nandish Shah Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 6:46 AM IST
Derivative Strategy  BULL SPREAD Strategy on BANK NIFTY
 
  • Buy BANK NIFTY (30-Jan Expiry) 52,000 CALL at Rs 795 & simultaneously sell 52,500 CALL at Rs 570
  • Lot Size 15
  • Cost of the strategy Rs 225 (Rs 3375 per strategy)
  • Maximum profit Rs 4,125 If BANK NIFTY closes at or above Rs 52,500 on 30 Jan expiry.
  • Breakeven Point Rs 52,225
  • Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.22
  • Approx margin required Rs 15,500
 
Rationale:
  • Long build up is seen in the Bank nifty futures where we have seen 3 per cent rise in the open interest with it rising by 1.07 per cent.
  • Short term trend turned positive as it has closed above its 5 and 11 day EMA.
  • Bank Nifty took support at 200 day EMA and reversed northwards.
  • FIIs long to short ratio in the Index Futures stands at an oversold levels of 0.16 levels, indicating higher probability of short covering by them in the days to come.
  • Amongst the BANK NIFTY options, Put writing is seen at 51000-51500 levels.
(This article is by  Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. View expressed are his own.)
First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

