Texmaco Rail shares gain 4% on ₹86.85-cr order win from Ultratech Cement

Shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd rose nearly 4 per cent on Monday after securing an order worth ₹86.85 crore from Ultratech Cement Ltd. for supplying BCFC Wagons along with a Brake Van.

The company's stock rose as much as 3.67 per cent during the day to ₹153 per share, the biggest intraday rise since September 12 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 2.3 per cent higher at ₹152.3 apiece, compared to a 0.35 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:42 AM.

ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today: Adani Ent, Vedanta, Texmaco, Metropolis, JSW Energy Shares of the company were trading at the highest level since July 30 and currently trade at 5.7 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 21.7 per cent this year, compared to a 7.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Texmaco Rail has a total market capitalisation of ₹6,047.93 crore.

Texmaco Rail order win Texmaco Rail & Engineering secured an order worth ₹86.85 crore from Ultratech Cement Ltd. for the supply of BCFC Wagons along with a Brake Van. The wagons are scheduled to be delivered by March 2026. Texmaco Rail announced in June that it secured an order worth Rs. 535 crore from Camalco SA. In the same month, it also won a Rs. 44.04 crore order from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation, to be executed within 18 months. Texmaco Rail Q1 results The company posted a sharp drop in consolidated net profit to ₹29.99 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, from ₹59.83 crore in the same period last year.