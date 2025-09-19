Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asia gains; BOJ rate decision, Ivalue, Euro Pratik IPOs eyed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on September 19: At 8:18 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 43 points lower at 25,467, indicating a lower start.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Friday, September 19, 2025: Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) interest rate decision, firm global cues, along with primary market activity will influence the benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, on the final trading day of the week.
In the previous session, the Sensex settled 320.25 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 83,013.96. Likewise , The Nifty50 settled at 25,423.60, up 93.35 points or 0.37 per cent.
Global cues
Asian markets were mostly upbeat in Friday’s trade, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street. Last checked, Nikkei was up 0.8 per cent, hitting a fresh record high for the second straight session ahead of the Bank of Japan’s policy decision. The central bank is set to conclude its two-day meeting, with economists in a Reuters poll widely expecting rates to remain steady at 0.5 per cent.
Latest data showed Japan’s core inflation eased to 2.7 per cent in August, the lowest since November 2024 and in line with expectations, marking a third consecutive month of decline.
Headline inflation also slipped to 2.7 per cent from 3.1 per cent in July. The Topix advanced 0.72 per cent, while ASX 200 gained 0.74 per cent. Kospi, bucking the trend, was down 0.5 per cent.
On Wall Street, equities rallied after the Federal Reserve signaled the start of a rate-easing cycle, boosting hopes of stronger economic growth. The S&P 500 climbed 0.48 per cent, the Nasdaq jumped 0.94 per cent, and the Dow Jones added 0.27 per cent. All three major indexes touched fresh all-time intraday highs on Thursday, following a volatile session a day earlier after the Fed’s rate cut.
IPO today
Ivalue Infosolutions IPO (Mainline) and JD Cables IPO (SME) will enter Day 2 of their subscription, while VMS TMT IPO (Mainline) and Sampat Aluminium IPO (SME) will enter Day 3
Euro Pratik IPO (Mainline) will see its allotment. Meanwhile, L T Elevator IPO (SME) will list on the bourses.
Commodity corner
Gold prices retreated Thursday on profit-taking after hitting a record high in the prior session, as investors weighed the Federal Reserve’s outlook on further rate cuts. Spot gold slipped 0.4 per cent to $3,643.40 an ounce, while US gold futures (Dec) settled 1.1 per cent lower at $3,678.30.
Oil prices also softened as economic concerns outweighed optimism from the Fed’s rate cut. Brent crude fell 0.9 per cent to $67.32 a barrel, while WTI dropped 1 per cent to $63.39.
8:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jaro Education IPO to open on September 23, aims to raise Rs 450 crore
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research (Jaro Education) on Thursday said it is looking to raise Rs 450 crore through its Initial Public Offering (IPO), which will open for subscription on September 23.
In a public announcement, the company said it has fixed a price band of Rs 846 to Rs 890 per share for its maiden public offering.
The company's IPO --comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 170 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of shares valued Rs 280 crore by promoter Sanjay Namdeo Salunkhe -- is scheduled to conclude on September 25. READ MORE
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Multiple tailwinds for aluminium majors as Fed rate cut lifts prices
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Aluminium prices have seen a bull run recently, rising to over $2,700 per tonne from the tariff-shock low of $2,275 per tonne in April’ 25. The surge is supported by the rate cut from the US Federal Reserve.
The metal also has a tight supply-demand ratio. Incidentally, aluminium prices are moving up, while alumina is trending lower. A weaker Dollar Index, geopolitical tensions, and easing financial conditions could all add momentum to the bull-run in the metal. READ MORE
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IPO frenzy: 174 companies plan to raise ₹2.84-trn amid investor caution
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian primary markets are gearing up for a fundraising spree, with 174 companies planning to raise ₹2.84 trillion through initial public offerings (IPOs) over the coming months, according to data from Prime Database.
Of these, 83 have received the green signal from the capital market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), to raise nearly ₹1.21 trillion. Big-ticket names include Hero FinCorp, PhysicsWallah, Ecom Express, Avanse Financial Services, and Kent RO Systems.
Another 91 companies have filed draft prospectuses with Sebi, looking to raise a collective ₹1.63 trillion. Among them are Tata Capital, Lenskart, Indira IVF, and Fractal Analytics, spanning sectors from fintech and clean energy to healthcare and education. READ MORE
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BEL fires growth salvo with defence orders, new contracts boost revenues
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The stock of Bharat Electronics (BEL) has risen 10 per cent over the past seven to eight trading sessions, driven by order wins that improve revenue visibility. The gains mark a reversal of a declining trend in its stock price between early July and late August, during which the scrip fell over 13 per cent. Beyond recent wins, investor optimism is supported by a healthy order book and a robust long-term outlook.
The immediate trigger for the stock is the orders received this month. After securing orders worth ₹644 crore at the start of September for data centres, ship fire control systems, tank navigation systems, electronic voting machines, and jammers, among others, the defence public sector undertaking announced another ₹712 crore order earlier this week. The additional orders cover information technology infrastructure, cybersecurity solutions, a blockchain solution platform, and communication equipment, among other items. READ MORE
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall St hits record high after Fed indicates more rate cuts; Intel soars
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street's main indexes hit intraday record highs on Thursday, a day after the US central bank delivered a quarter-point interest rate cut, while chipmaker Intel climbed after Nvidia decided to build a stake in the company.
Intel jumped 29 per cent and was set for its biggest one-day gain since October 1987 after Nvidia said it would invest $5 billion in the struggling US chipmaker. Peer Advanced Micro Devices slipped 3.1 per cent.
Nvidia gained 3.4 per cent, bouncing back from losses on Wednesday, when a report said Chinese tech firms might stop buying its chips. READ MORE
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market opening view
- Gift Nifty is treading water, signalling some fatigue for the benchmark index with mild profit booking likely amidst overbought conditions; however, Nifty bulls are expected to regroup at lower levels following the Fed’s 25 bps cut—its dot plot pointing to two more cuts in 2025 and another in 2026, even as Powell maintained a cautious stance.
- Technically, Nifty’s support sits at 25,000 with upside potential towards 25,670, while Indian Hotels remains in focus after strong Q1 results and reports of a possible $2-bn Pierre Hotel exit, with charts showing a major breakout and a buy strategy from CMP 782.05 targeting 803/821 (aggressive 843).
- Preferred trades: Nifty buy at 25,300–25,350 (targets 25,550/25,670, aggressive 25,900–26,250), Bank Nifty buy at CMP 55,727 (targets 55,700/56,100, aggressive 56,500–57,000). Chart of the day: bullish bias on HBL Engineering, Bank of Baroda, and Sun Pharma on intraday weakness.
View by: Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities
8:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi gives Adani group clean chit, dismisses Hindenburg allegations
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday closed proceedings against Adani group companies, Group Chairman Gautam Adani, and associated entities facing accusations of fund diversion, violations of related-party transactions (RPTs), and fraud.
In two separate orders, the regulator exculpated the group in the matter of allegations made by short-seller Hindenburg Research in 2023, effectively bringing down curtains on the saga that had triggered a ₹12 trillion market-cap rout at the business group, then the most valuable in the country.
The regulator held transactions between Adani group companies and companies flagged by Hindenburg, including Adicorp Enterprises, Milestone Tradelinks, and Rehvar Infrastructure, could not be called RPTs. As a result, Sebi has held that other potential violations of regulatory norms around disclosures or fraud don’t stand. READ MORE
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Saatvik Green Energy IPO opens today: GMP up 14%; should you apply or not?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Saatvik Green Energy, a solar module manufacturer, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on September 19, 2025. The company aims to raise around ₹900 crore through the issuance of 19.35 million new equity shares.
The mainline offering includes a fresh issue of 15.05 million equity shares totaling ₹700 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.3 million equity shares totaling ₹200 crore. For investor allocation, 50 per cent of the issue size is reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors, and 10 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) such as HNIs. READ MORE
7:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Very close to Modi, but sanctioned India': Trump on 50 per cent tariffs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he is very close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India nonetheless because of its imports of Russian crude oil.
“I'm very close to India. I'm very close to the Prime Minister of India. I spoke to him the other day to wish him a Happy Birthday. We have a very good relationship, and he put out a beautiful statement, too. But I sanctioned them,” Trump said at a joint press conference with United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Chequers in Buckinghamshire. READ MORE
7:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today: Adani Ent, Vedanta, Texmaco, Metropolis, JSW Energy
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani Group stocks: The stocks part of the Adani Group will be in focus after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) closed proceedings regarding the accusations of fund diversion, violations of related-party transactions (RPTs), and fraud.
Vedanta: The mining major has been declared the 'Preferred Bidder' for the Punnam Manganese Block in Andhra Pradesh, covering 152 hectares at G4 exploration level, following the state government’s auction process.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The company has secured an order worth ₹86.85 crore from Ultratech Cement Limited for supplying BCFC Wagons along with a Brake Van, with delivery scheduled by March 2026. READ MORE
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: EU looks to accelerate ban on Russian LNG in new sanctions package
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The European Commission is discussing a proposal to bring forward a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas in a new package of sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, an EU official said.
The new push follows a call between European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday.
The U.S. has stepped up pressure on Europe to play a more robust role in helping to end Russia's war in Ukraine, with a peace deal seemingly elusive despite repeated threats of harsher penalties on Moscow and partners. READ MORE
7:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fed cuts rates 25 bps but inflation risks keep investors on edge
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors look set to face a volatile few months ahead after the Federal Reserve resumed interest rate cuts and opened the door to further easing but tempered its message with warnings of sticky inflation, sowing doubt over the pace of future policy adjustments.
Some investors are now less certain that a rapid shift to lower borrowing costs will materialize, potentially dampening optimism that stocks and bonds would get a strong lift from easier policy. Adding to the uncertainty was a wide variety of views within the Fed on the future path of rates. READ MORE
7:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Euro Pratik Sales IPO allotment: Step-by-step guide to check status online
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The share allotment of Euro Pratik Sales's initial public offering (Euro Pratik Sales IPO) is likely to be finalised today, September 19.
The public offering, valued at around ₹451 crore, received decent demand from investors. Offered at a price band of ₹235–₹237 per share, with a lot size of 235 shares, the issue was subscribed 1.34 times by the end of the subscription period.
Among the individual categories, non-institutional investors (NIIs) oversubscribed their category reserved for them by 1.92 times, retail investors at 1.23 times, and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 1.05 times. READ MORE
7:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analyst suggests 'Bull Spread' on Midcap Nifty Sept expiry; check strategy
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Derivative Strategy
Bull Spread Strategy on Midcap Nifty
1) Buy MIDCPNIFTY (30-Sept Expiry) 13,300 CALL at ₹120 & simultaneously sell 13,400 CALL at ₹74
Lot Size: 140
Cost of the strategy: ₹46 (₹6,440 per strategy)
Maximum profit: ₹7,560 If MIDCP NIFTY closes at or above 13,400 on 30 Sept expiry.
Breakeven Point: ₹13,346
Risk Reward Ratio: 1:1.17
Approx margin required: ₹37000 FULL DETAILS HERE
7:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bloomberg seeks investor feedback on adding Indian bonds to global index
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bloomberg Index Services is seeking views from investors on whether Indian government bonds should be included in its flagship global aggregate index, according to a notice sent to investors seen by Reuters.
The index provider included India in its emerging market local currency bond index in January 2025.
It is now looking for views on investor experience in India, and whether the South Asian nation's government bonds should be included in the global aggregate index, which has a larger pool of funds tracking it. The amount of money tracking these indexes is not publicly available.
Bloomberg did not immediately respond to Reuters' email for comments. READ MORE
First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 7:45 AM IST