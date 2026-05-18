The Thursday sweet spot behind BSE's derivatives push: MD & CEO Ramamurthy

The growth in Sensex derivatives has been broad-based, with strong participation from all stakeholders, including retail and institutional investors. Individual investors contribute roughly 30 per cent of total volumes in Sensex contracts. Institutional participation has steadily improved over time, resulting in better liquidity. The number of foreign portfolio investors trading these contracts currently stands at over 500, up from about 100 a year ago. We are also seeing strong participation from high-frequency traders.

Our focus has been on identifying and addressing critical product gaps. Our approach included maintaining an optimal lot size suited to market participants and introducing a differentiated expiry day — starting with Friday, which was the only day available at the time, then moving to Tuesday under the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) single-expiry regime, and ultimately shifting to Thursday to accommodate market requirements. Historically, we have found that Thursday works best in terms of expiry for market participants, benefiting our overall derivatives strategy and helping diversify expiry days across exchanges.