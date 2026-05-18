Better execution can push up Hindustan Aeronautics stock to higher altitude

Revenue visibility is good with a huge order book and pipeline. But execution will be a key monitorable given the supply problems. If those are solved, there could be upside surprises.

According to Bloomberg, 20 of the 26 analysts polled post Q4 are bullish, while four are bearish and two are neutral on the stock. Their average one-year target price is ₹5,172.46, translating into an upside potential of a little under 20 per cent from current level of ₹4,326.45.