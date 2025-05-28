These 13 stocks from BSE Smallcap index zoom over 100% from 3-month lows

Shares of smallcap companies were in focus, with the BSE Smallcap index outperforming the market by gaining nearly 1 per cent after a sharp rally in private defence, capital goods and public sector undertakings (PSUs).

At 02:31 PM; the BSE Smallcap index, top gainer among broader indices, was up 0.54 per cent at 52,146. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.19 per cent, while the BSE Midcap index traded flat.

The BSE Smallcap index has bounced back 27 per cent from its 52-week low of 41,013.68 touched on May 7, 2025. The index had hit a 52-week high of 57,827.69 on December 12, 2024.

A total of 18 stocks from the BSE Smallcap index including the likes of - Eris Lifesciences, Apollo Micro Systems, Force Motors, Paradeep Phosphates, India Glycols, EID Parry and Hitachi Energy India have hit their respective all-time highs on the BSE in intra-day trade on Wednesday.

Ravindra Energy, Precision Camshafts, Apollo Micro Systems, IFCI, Techno Electric & Engineering Company, MMTC, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing and Triveni Engineering & Industries rallied between 10 per cent and 20 per cent.

Meanwhile, share prices of 13 stocks from the BSE Smallcap index have more-than- doubled from their respective three-month lows. Of these six stocks, Garden Reach Shipbuilders Engineers (GRSE), NIBE, Bharat Dynamics (BDL), Data Patterns (India), Paras Defence and Space Technologies and Astra Microwave Products are from the aerospace & defence sector.

Recent geopolitical developments - particularly the India-Pakistan conflict - have further accelerated demand for indigenous defence solutions. Several of the defence companies systems were successfully tested and demonstrated during this period, generating major interest and engagement across the defence value chain.

Paradeep Phosphates and Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers from fertiliser sector, Centum Electronics, NACL Industries, Cupid and Cosmo First were the other stocks that have seen their market price more-than-double from their three-month low price.

Among individual stocks, GRSE hit a new high of ₹2,944, gaining 5 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade today. The stock price of PSU defence company has zoomed 150 per cent from its three-month low of ₹1,180.10 touched on March 4, 2025.

In the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25), GRSE's revenue from operations moved up from ₹1,015 crore to ₹1,642 crore, registering a growth of 62 per cent. EBITDA has moved up from ₹166 crore to ₹335 crore registering a growth of 101 per cent and the profit after tax, moved up from ₹114 crore to ₹244 crore, registering a 118 per cent growth. This has been backed by a very strong physical performance, supported by an efficient and effective treasury management system, the management said.

As on March 31, 2025, the company’s order book stood at ₹22,652 crore. And despite strong revenue accrual to the tune of nearly ₹5,000 crore, the management said the company managed to maintain the order book at ₹22,680 crore as on March 31, 2025. This comprises nine projects, consisting of 40 platforms, including 16 warships for the Indian Navy from 4 projects, three P-17 Alpha Frigates, 7 Anti-Submarine Shallow Watercraft, 2 Survey Vessels Large and 4 Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels.

Meanwhile, the share price of Apollo Micro Systems hit a new high of ₹183.60, soaring 18 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes, in an otherwise subdued market, after the company received export order worth of ₹114 crore.

In the past two trading days, the stock price of this smallcap aerospace & defence company has zoomed 32 per cent. Thus far in the month of May 2025, it has rallied 57 per cent.

Apollo Micro Systems informed stock exchanges that in the ordinary course of its business, the company has received an export order valued at $13,366,500 (equivalent to approximately ₹113.81 crore) for the development of an Avionic System.