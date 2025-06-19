Defence stock surges 25% in 1 week; zooms 236% from 52-week low; here's why

AXISCADES Technologies share price

AXISCADES Technologies (ACTL) shares continued their upward movement, hitting a new high at ₹1,413.50, and gaining 5 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade.

The stock price of this smallcap aerospace & defence company was trading higher for the fifth straight day. In the past one week, it has outperformed the market by surging 25 per cent, as compared to 0.78 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex and 1 per cent decline in the BSE Smallcap index

The market price of ACTL, a leading player in aerospace, defence, electronics, semiconductors and AI, has appreciated by 91 per cent from its April-month low of ₹741.70. It has zoomed 236 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹421.05, hit on November 26, 2024.

READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Currently, ACTL trades under 'T' or Trade-for-Trade (T) group. The T group is a surveillance measure that requires securities to be settled on a trade-to-trade basis. What’s driving AXISCADES Technologies share price? Thus far in the month of June 2025, ACTL shares surged 36 per cent on the back of positive corporate announcements by the company. On Wednesday, June 18, MBDA and AXISCADES Aerospace & Technologies announced its decision to expand their domains of cooperation. AXISCADES already provides high-end engineering services to several top Aerospace OEMs and is a supplier of the Indian Ministry of Defence. Both companies will examine how these skills can be put to use for the benefit of MBDA. MBDA is a unique multi-national European group in the field of complex weapon systems.

On June 16, Indra, a European-based global leader in defense, aerospace, and strategic systems, and ACTL announced a strategic alliance. Both companies are actively exploring joint product development for the Indian and global markets, potentially adapting existing Indra products or creating new ones specifically tailored to meet customer needs, the company said. ALSO READ | Siemens Energy freezes at 5% upper circuit on debut; what brokerages say? Meanwhile, ACTL said the company is focusing on identifying synergies between core and non-core in emerging areas through ESAI (Electronic Semiconductors & AI) and recalibrating business towards profitability. As the company approaches FY26, the management said their priority is to capitalize on the opportunities in emerging sectors like manufacturing, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), chip-to-product and advanced defense technologies, including unmanned warfare, to bring about non-linear, product led, scalable growth. The company plans to invest significantly in developing new proof of concept and products, with a focus on creating commercially viable assets for future revenue.