Home / Markets / News / Defence stock surges 25% in 1 week; zooms 236% from 52-week low; here's why

Defence stock surges 25% in 1 week; zooms 236% from 52-week low; here's why

AXISCADES Technologies shares were up 5% at ₹1,413.50, trading higher for the fifth straight day, having appreciated by 91% from the April low of ₹741.70.

Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher weapon
Defence stock AXISCADES Technologies zooms 25% in one week, trades at new life-time high on June 19. (Image: X@ANI)
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 11:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

AXISCADES Technologies share price

 
AXISCADES Technologies (ACTL) shares continued their upward movement, hitting a new high at ₹1,413.50, and gaining 5 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade. 
 
The stock price of this smallcap aerospace & defence company was trading higher for the fifth straight day. In the past one week, it has outperformed the market by surging 25 per cent, as compared to 0.78 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex and 1 per cent decline in the BSE Smallcap index.
 
The market price of ACTL, a leading player in aerospace, defence, electronics, semiconductors and AI, has appreciated by 91 per cent from its April-month low of ₹741.70. It has zoomed 236 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹421.05, hit on November 26, 2024.
 
Currently, ACTL trades under 'T' or Trade-for-Trade (T) group. The T group is a surveillance measure that requires securities to be settled on a trade-to-trade basis.  READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

What’s driving AXISCADES Technologies share price?

 
Thus far in the month of June 2025, ACTL shares surged 36 per cent on the back of positive corporate announcements by the company.
 
On Wednesday, June 18, MBDA and AXISCADES Aerospace & Technologies announced its decision to expand their domains of cooperation. AXISCADES already provides high-end engineering services to several top Aerospace OEMs and is a supplier of the Indian Ministry of Defence. Both companies will examine how these skills can be put to use for the benefit of MBDA. MBDA is a unique multi-national European group in the field of complex weapon systems.
 
On June 16, Indra, a European-based global leader in defense, aerospace, and strategic systems, and ACTL announced a strategic alliance. Both companies are actively exploring joint product development for the Indian and global markets, potentially adapting existing Indra products or creating new ones specifically tailored to meet customer needs, the company said.
 
Meanwhile, ACTL said the company is focusing on identifying synergies between core and non-core in emerging areas through ESAI (Electronic Semiconductors & AI) and recalibrating business towards profitability.  ALSO READ | Siemens Energy freezes at 5% upper circuit on debut; what brokerages say?
 
As the company approaches FY26, the management said their priority is to capitalize on the opportunities in emerging sectors like manufacturing, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), chip-to-product and advanced defense technologies, including unmanned warfare, to bring about non-linear, product led, scalable growth. The company plans to invest significantly in developing new proof of concept and products, with a focus on creating commercially viable assets for future revenue.
 
The company is also evaluating and recalibrating its non-core businesses of heavy engineering, energy and automotive, which are till date negatively impacted by macro factors and are growth and margin dilutive to the enterprise.
 
The company is deploying resources and costs for this transformation, which is expected to be stabilized by Q2 of FY‘26. These costs and investments are critical to ensure enterprise readiness to progressively achieve the company’s aspirational target of achieving $1 billion revenue by 2030, the management said.  ALSO READ | Jhunjhunwala family-backed firm's stock slides 4% after large trades
 

About AXISCADES Technologies

 
AXISCADES Technologies (ACTL) has a focus on Aerospace, Defense and ESAI (Electronics, Semiconductors and AI). ACTL has offices across the globe. Mistral Solutions Pvt Ltd is its subsidiary with a focus on Chip to Product, Box build and edge computing. Add Solutions is another subsidiary of ACTL based out of Wolfsburg Germany with a focus on Thermal management of AI devices and data centers.
       

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; SMIDs slip; Siemens Energy, Reliance Infra up 5% each

Kalpataru IPO opens on June 24: Check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

Arisinfra Solutions IPO Day 2 update: Subscription lags at 31%, GMP at 11%

Monolithisch India lists at 62% premium on NSE SME, beats GMP estimates

Vodafone Idea share price rises 2% on inking pact with AST SpaceMobile

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingaxiscadesThe Smart Investordefence firmsstock market rallydefence stocksdefence sector

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story