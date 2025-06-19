Home / Markets / News / Goldman Sachs upgrades Schneider Electric Infra to 'Buy'; sees 21% upside

Goldman Sachs upgrades Schneider Electric Infra to 'Buy'; sees 21% upside

Goldman Sachs upgraded Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd to a 'Buy' rating from 'Sell', and also raised its 12-month target price to ₹910 per share

stock market trading
Sai Aravindh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 11:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Goldman Sachs upgraded Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd to a ‘Buy’ rating from ‘Sell’, citing a sharp expansion in India’s medium-to-long-term total addressable market (TAM) for power distribution equipment. 
 
The brokerage has also raised its 12-month target price to ₹910 per share, implying an upside potential of around 21 per cent. On Thursday, the stock fell as much as 2.42 per cent to ₹765 per share. The stock pared losses to trade 2 per cent lower at ₹764 apiece, compared to a 0.04 per cent decline in Nifty50, as of 11:10 AM.  
 
The upgrade comes on the back of rising electricity demand, widening power deficits, and the urgent need to upgrade India’s power distribution infrastructure, the global brokerage said in a report on June 16. Goldman Sachs now expects India’s power transmission capital expenditure to exceed $550 billion by the financial year 2050 (FY50), nearly 30 per cent of the country’s overall energy transition capex requirement.  Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
 
An inflection in power demand growth is likely to elevate the importance of continued grid expansion and upgrade, including low- and medium-voltage distribution networks, transformers, switchgear and intelligent breakers, the brokerage said. It added that Schneider Electric's upcoming capacity expansions in circuits and breakers place it in a strong position to benefit from this structural trend.
 
Schneider Electric is expanding its Vadodara switchgear plant by adding 6,000 panels to the existing 8,000 panels capacity, and scaling up its Kolkata breakers plant from 5,000 units to 50,000 units. These initiatives, along with margin improvement and order inflow momentum, support the revised earnings estimates, Goldman Sachs said. 
 
The firm now forecasts a 27 per cent earnings CAGR for the company during FY25 to FY28, compared with its previous estimate of 8 per cent. The order inflow CAGR is also raised to around 31 per cent from 15.5 per cent earlier. 
 
Gross margins rose 150 basis points year-on-year in FY25 to 38.2 per cent, driven by better pricing, product mix and cost efficiencies. Goldman Sachs now expects gross margins to improve further to 39.6 per cent by FY32.
 
The research note highlights four key reasons for the upgrade: a significantly higher TAM with increased market share expectations, a stronger margin outlook, potential for valuation re-rating, and government support through schemes such as the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). 
 
Since April 2024, Schneider Electric stock has underperformed broader markets, falling 4.3 per cent while the BSE Sensex gained 11.9 per cent. However, with rising urgency to reduce power distribution losses, currently at around 18 per cent of domestic supply, the brokerage expects the company to be a major beneficiary of distribution-led grid investments.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty subdued; Siemens Energy up 5%; Nifty IT slips over 1%

Defence stock surges 25% in 1 week; zooms 236% from 52-week low; here's why

Kalpataru IPO opens on June 24: Check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

Premium

Siemens Energy freezes at 5% upper circuit on debut; what brokerages say?

Jhunjhunwala family-backed firm's stock slides 4% after large trades

Topics :MarketsBuzzing stocksSchneider Electric InfrastructureGoldman SachsMARKETS TODAYMARKETS WRAPThe Smart Investor

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story