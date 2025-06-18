This Adani-group stock flags BIG bullish signal; can it double from here?

The average gain for Ambuja Cements, an Adani group stock, after witnessing 'Golden Cross' formation has been 86% in the last three instances; can history be repeated? Here's what the charts say.

premium Ambuja Cements witnessed a 'Golden Crossover' on the technical charts recently; history suggests the stock could rally in the short-to-medium term. (Photo: Shutterstock)