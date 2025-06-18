This Adani-group stock flags BIG bullish signal; can it double from here?

Ambuja CementsCurrent Price: ₹551 Upside Potential: 27% Support: ₹545; ₹524; ₹475 Resistance: ₹570; ₹580; ₹630' ₹650 Technical chart indicates a mixed bias for the Ambuja Cements stock at present, with the daily and weekly chart hinting at a likely tepid bias, while the long-term monthly chart in favour of the bulls. ALSO READ | HAL vs BEL: One defence stock that is a must-have in your portfolio As per the daily and weekly charts, Ambuja Cements faces a strong resistance zone between ₹566 - ₹570; as long as the stock trades below the same it may face downward pressure again. On the other hand, a breakout above this resistance zone shall open the doors for a likely surge towards ₹700-mark, suggests the long-term chart. Going ahead, support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹545, ₹524 and ₹475 levels. Whereas, post an upside breakout, the Ambuja Cements stock could face resistance around ₹580, ₹630 and ₹650 levels. Meanwhile, among other Adani group shares - Adani Ports too witnessed a 'Golden Crossover' earlier on June 3, 2025.
