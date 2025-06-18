Home / Markets / News / Eppleton Engineers IPO Day 2 update: Subscription surpasses 14x; GMP up 50%

Eppleton Engineers IPO Day 2 update: Subscription surpasses 14x; GMP up 50%

Eppeltone Engineers IPO Day 2 update: Check latest subscription status, grey market premium (GMP), allotment date, listing date, and other key details of Eppeltone Engineers IPO here

Eppeltone Engineers IPO gmp
The three-day subscription window to bid for the Eppletone Engineers IPO is set to conclude on Thursday, June 19, 2025.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 10:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Eppleton Engineers IPO Day 2 update, subscription status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Eppeltone Engineers, which opened for subscription on June 17, has received an overwhelming response from the investors so far. Data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) revealed that the Eppeltone Engineers IPO has garnered bids for 2,80,21,000 shares against 24,56,000 on offer, resulting in an oversubscription of 11.41 times, till around 10:25 AM on Wednesday, June 18.

Here are the key details of Eppleton Engineers IPO: 

Eppeltone Engineers IPO details

The SME offering valued at around ₹41.75 crore comprises an entirely fresh issue of 3.43 million equity shares. The public issue does not have any offer for sale (OFS) component.

 
Eppeltone Engineers IPO has set the price band at ₹125-128 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares. Thus, investors can bid for a minimum of 1,000 shares and in multiples thereof. A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹1,28,000 to bid for one lot or 1,000 shares of Eppeltone Engineers IPO. A high-net-worth individual can bid for a maximum of 2 lots or 2,000 equity shares of Eppeltone Engineers IPO with an investment amount of ₹2,56,000.

Eppeltone Engineers IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The favourable sentiments extended to the grey markets too, where the company’s unlisted shares were commanding a solid premium on Wednesday. Eppeltone Engineers shares were quoted trading at around ₹193 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹65 or 50.78 per cent over the upper end of the issue price. 

Eppeltone Engineers IPO timeline

The three-day subscription window to bid for the Eppletone Engineers IPO is set to conclude on Thursday, June 19, 2025. Following the closures of the subscription window the, the basis of allotment of Eppeltone Engineers IPO shares is likely to get finalised on Friday, June 20, 2025. The company's shares will be credited into the demat account of the successful allottees tentatively  by Monday, June 23.
 
Shares of Eppeltone Engineers are scheduled to list on the NSE SME, tentatively on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Eppeltone Engineers IPO registrar, lead manager

For the public offering of Eppeltone Engineers, Skyline Financial Services serves as the registrar, while Expert Global Consultants is the sole book-running lead manager. 

Eppeltone Engineers IPO objective

Eppeltone Engineers proposes to use the IPO proceeds for working capital requirements and for funding capital expenditure towards the installation of additional machinery at the factory. The company will further utilise the proceeds for general corporate purposes as well as for issue expenses.

About Eppeltone Engineers 

Eppeltone Engineers is engaged in the business of manufacturing electronic energy meters including smart meters and various power conditioning devices like high grade chargers, UPS systems, etc. to consumers from institutions, industries and electricity distribution utilities. The Company began its operations in the year 1977 and now operates a single manufacturing plant focused on producing quality and high-performance products.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

BSE: Analysts cautious as derivatives expiry swap puts earnings at risk

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty choppy as markets trade in range; IndusInd jumps 5%, Maruti, M&M 2%

Premium

This Adani-group stock flags BIG bullish signal; can it double from here?

Bharat Forge rises 2% on inking MoU with French company Turgis Gaillard

Premium

Aerospace & defence stock up 86% so far in June; zooms 146% from May low

Topics :IPO GMPIPO allotmentSME IPOsIPOsNSE SME platforminitial public offerings IPOsIPO listing time

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story