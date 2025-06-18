Eppleton Engineers IPO Day 2 update: Subscription surpasses 14x; GMP up 50%

Eppleton Engineers IPO Day 2 update, subscription status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Eppeltone Engineers, which opened for subscription on June 17, has received an overwhelming response from the investors so far. Data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) revealed that the Eppeltone Engineers IPO has garnered bids for 2,80,21,000 shares against 24,56,000 on offer, resulting in an oversubscription of 11.41 times, till around 10:25 AM on Wednesday, June 18.

The SME offering valued at around ₹41.75 crore comprises an entirely fresh issue of 3.43 million equity shares. The public issue does not have any offer for sale (OFS) component.

Eppeltone Engineers IPO has set the price band at ₹125-128 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares. Thus, investors can bid for a minimum of 1,000 shares and in multiples thereof. A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹1,28,000 to bid for one lot or 1,000 shares of Eppeltone Engineers IPO. A high-net-worth individual can bid for a maximum of 2 lots or 2,000 equity shares of Eppeltone Engineers IPO with an investment amount of ₹2,56,000.

Eppeltone Engineers IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The favourable sentiments extended to the grey markets too, where the company's unlisted shares were commanding a solid premium on Wednesday. Eppeltone Engineers shares were quoted trading at around ₹193 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹65 or 50.78 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

Eppeltone Engineers IPO timeline

The three-day subscription window to bid for the Eppletone Engineers IPO is set to conclude on Thursday, June 19, 2025. Following the closures of the subscription window the, the basis of allotment of Eppeltone Engineers IPO shares is likely to get finalised on Friday, June 20, 2025. The company's shares will be credited into the demat account of the successful allottees tentatively by Monday, June 23.

Shares of Eppeltone Engineers are scheduled to list on the NSE SME, tentatively on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Eppeltone Engineers IPO registrar, lead manager

For the public offering of Eppeltone Engineers, Skyline Financial Services serves as the registrar, while Expert Global Consultants is the sole book-running lead manager.

Eppeltone Engineers IPO objective

Eppeltone Engineers proposes to use the IPO proceeds for working capital requirements and for funding capital expenditure towards the installation of additional machinery at the factory. The company will further utilise the proceeds for general corporate purposes as well as for issue expenses.

About Eppeltone Engineers

Eppeltone Engineers is engaged in the business of manufacturing electronic energy meters including smart meters and various power conditioning devices like high grade chargers, UPS systems, etc. to consumers from institutions, industries and electricity distribution utilities. The Company began its operations in the year 1977 and now operates a single manufacturing plant focused on producing quality and high-performance products.