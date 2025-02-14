Anil Kumar Goel portfolio stock zoomed 15% today as Q3 profit surges 100%

TCPL Packaging share price surged 15 per cent to Rs 3,723.85 per share on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade, in an otherwise weak broader market, after the company's consolidated net profit more-than-doubled to Rs 37.7 crore in the December 2024 quarter (Q3FY25).

The packaging company had posted a net profit (profit after tax) of Rs 18.8 crore in Q3FY24.

At 10:19 AM, TCPL share price was trading 12 per cent higher at Rs 3,600, as compared to 0.28 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The BSE MidCap and the BSE SmallCap indices, however, were down 1.3 per cent and 1.74 per cent, respectively. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,826 on January 1, 2025.

In the past one year, TCPL Packaging share has outperformed the market by surging 60 per cent as compared to 6 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

Investor Anil Kumar Goel (7.69 per cent) and Seema Goel (1.38 per cent), collectively, held 9.07 per cent stake in TCPL at the end of the December 2024 quarter, shareholding pattern data shows.

Meanwhile, TCPL's total revenue grew 32 per cent to Rs 479.7 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 363.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 29 per cent year-on-year to Rs 70.60 crore, while margins remained flat at 14.7 per cent in Q3FY25 as against 15.0 per cent in Q3FY24.

Growth was supported by the company's key segments—paperboard and flexible packaging—driven by a favourable product mix, operational efficiencies, and a broadening customer base. Additionally, last year's corresponding quarter was particularly weak, and the company has bounced back strongly, resulting in significantly higher growth Y-o-Y.

The company's flexible packaging segment continues to perform exceptionally well in the domestic market, supported by resilient demand across key end-user industries. Meanwhile, core paperboard packaging segment has delivered stable growth domestically, with stronger performance in overseas markets.

With domestic trends expected to improve further in the coming quarters and steady growth drivers in place, the management remains confident in maintaining their long-term growth trajectory.

TCPL Packaging partners with customers to provide paperboard-based packaging solutions including folding cartons, printed blanks and outers, litho-lamination, plastic cartons, blister packs, and shelf-ready packaging. TCPL has also ventured into the flexible packaging industry, with the capability to produce laminates, sleeves, and wrap-around labels.