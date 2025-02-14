Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Silver trading strategy: Check Support, Resistance, other key levels here

Silver trading strategy: Check Support, Resistance, other key levels here

As long as Silver continues to hold above $30 (Rs 88,000), we look for a target of $35 (Rs 103,000) in the coming months

silver trading silver investment
Praveen Singh Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Silver: Highest closing level YTD as US bonds rally and Dollar Index slumps
 
Performance
 
On February 13, spot silver traded between $32 and $32.43 and closed with a gain of around 0.34 per cent at $32.25—its highest closing level in 2025 so far.
 
Data roundup
 
US PPI data (January) came in hotter than expected as PPI final demand m-o-m came in 0.4 per cent (forecast 0.3 per cent, prior revised higher from 0.2 per cent to 0.5 per cent), while PPI y-o-y at 3.6 per cent beat the estimate of 3.3 per cent (prior revised higher from 3.5 per cent to 3.7 per cent), too. Core PPI m-o-m and y-o-y at 0.3 per cent and 3.6 per cent were hotter than their respective forecasts of 0.2 per cent and 3.1 per cent.
 
US bonds rallied on PPI data as some of the components of the PPI data that go into PCE inflation data were tame.

Also Read

Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities suggests Short Strangle on Nifty

Polycab, Voltas, KEI, Lodha can slide up to 18% as charts flag this warning

SRF, Airtel among top picks by Ruchit Jain of MOFSL on February 13

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking suggests buying these two stocks today

Oil India, TechM: 5 stocks to buy in a falling market for up to 15% gain

 
Initial jobless claims fell from 220K to 213K (forecast 216K), whereas continuing claims at 1850K were way lower than the forecast of 1882K.
 
The Fed Chair Powell's testimony 
In his two-day testimony to Senate Banking and House Financial Services, the Fed chair reiterated his FOMC stance that the US economy is doing well, downside risks to the labour market have diminished, and the Central Bank gas made substantial progress toward inflation but there is still more work to do. He added that there is no rush to cut rates. Although he sidestepped the US President's tariff policy, he said that he believes that economies function best without trade barriers on their trading partners.
 
The US President calls for lowering rates
 
The US President, on Wednesday, once again called for cutting rates to support the US economy.
 
Upcoming data
 
Today's major US data on the card include retail sales advance (January) and import and export price indices (January) along with industrial production (January).
 
US Dollar and yields
 
As tariffs will not be implemented soon and plans do not sound as severe as feared, the US Dollar Index slumped, and bonds remained bid. 
The ten-year yields swung between 4.51 per cent and 4.62 per cent and closed with a loss of over 2 per cent at 4.52 per cent. The 2-year yields at 4.31 per cent settled nearly 1 per cent lower. The US Dollar Index has not been able to gain upward traction despite uncomfortably hot US CPI data as traders, following the announcement of the US President Trump seeking an end to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, are piling into the Euro. In addition, tame PPI data and alleviated concerns about tariffs also weighed on the US Dollar Index that closed with a loss of nearly 0.90 per cent at 107.06—the lowest since January 26.
 
COMEX Inventory and ETF 
COMEX silver inventory stood at 372.30 MOz as on February 12, the highest level since March 2021.
 
Total known global silver ETF holdings at 700.401MOz are down nearly 16MOz this year.
 
Outlook 
Silver is expected to trade with a positive bias as US Dollar continues to struggle and markets have turned less sensitive to tariff news. The metal needs to conquer $32.65 level (Rs 96,700 – MCX March contract) to extend its rally to $33.45 as the next major target. Support is at $31.60 (Rs 93,500)/$31 (Rs 92,000).
 
As long as the metal continues to hold above $30 (Rs 88,000), we look for a target of $35 (Rs 103,000) in the coming months. 
 
(Disclaimer: Praveen Singh is an associate VP of fundamental currencies and commodities at Mirae Asset Sharekhan. Views expressed are his own.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 200 pts to 76,350 after US tariffs take shape; FMCG surges near 1%

This Smallcap stock tanks 6%, hit 52-week low on February 14; details here

Anupam Rasayan shares gain 9% on posting strong Q3 results; Check details

Hexaware Technologies IPO ends today; subscription remains muted, GMP flat

Manappuram Fin slips 5% on posting mixed Q3 nos; PAT down 52%, rev up 14%

Topics :Stock callsCommodity Exchangecommodity tradingMARKETS TODAYMCXsilver jewellerySilver demandsilver ETFsSilver importsSilver Prices

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story