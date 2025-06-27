This EV bike maker's shares rose 8% as arm expanded Sri Lanka portfolio

RattanIndia Enterprises shares jumped 8.1 per cent in trade on Friday, logging an intraday high at ₹65.46 per share on BSE. At 10:31 AM, RattanIndia Enterprises share price was trading 4.53 per cent higher at ₹63.26 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.03 per cent at 83,784.49.

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹8,744.24 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹92.1 per share and 52-week low was at ₹37.45 per share.

In one year, RattanIndia Enterprises shares have lost 28 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 6 per cent.

Why were RattanIndia Enterprises shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after the company informed investors that its subsidiary, Revolt Motors is expanding its Sri Lanka portfolio with the launch of RV1 and RV1+ at EV Motor Show Colombo 2025.

The launch is set to strengthen Revolt Motors' international presence. The unveiling is scheduled from June 27, 2025, to June 29, at EV Motor Show Colombo 2025, Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH), Colombo. According to the filing, following the successful rollout of the RV400 and BRZ in the Sri Lankan market on November 26, 2024, the addition of RV1 and RV1+ marks the next phase of Revolt’s product expansion in the region. The launch reinforces the brand’s commitment to broadening its electric mobility footprint across key international markets, starting with South Asia. About RattanIndia Enterprises RattanIndia Enterprises is the flagship company of the RattanIndia Group, focused on building and scaling new-age, technology-led businesses in India. The company is driving innovation across high-impact sectors including Electric Mobility (Revolt Motors), E-commerce (Cocoblu Retail), Fashion Brands (Neo Brands), Fintech, and Drones (Neosky). With a strong commitment to transformative technologies and digital-first models, RattanIndia Enterprises aims to positively impact the lives of over a billion Indians and shape the future of how India moves, shops, and connects