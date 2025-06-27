Home / Markets / News / 10 large-cap stocks to bet across sectors that may gain up to 32% in H2CY25

10 large-cap stocks to bet across sectors that may gain up to 32% in H2CY25

Bharti Airtel, DMart, Adani Enterprises, Eternal among 10 large-cap stocks that look technically strong on charts and can deliver double-digit returns in the next six months.

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO
premium
10 stocks that can appreciate in H2CY2025, as per technical charts.
Rex Cano Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 11:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Large-cap stocks have outperformed the broader market in the first-half of the calendar year 2025. As we draw curtains to June 2025, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 index has gained the most, and is up 8.1 per cent, while the large-cap index - the Nifty 100 has gained 6.6 per cent. In comparison, the Nifty MidCap 100 and the Nifty SmallCap 100 are up 3.5 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively.  Analysts believe that the underperformance of small-and mid-cap stocks in H1 was on account of tepid corporate earnings and uncertain global environment. READ MORE  Further, data from ACE Equity shows that the average gain by Nifty 50 stocks in the six months thus far in 2025 is 7.4 per cent, and the average gain of Nifty 100 stocks stands at 4.3 per cent. In comparison, the average gains of Nifty MidCap 100 stocks is 3.3 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 stocks have recorded on an average a negative return of 0.6 per cent.  Bharat Electronics (BEL) and Bajaj Finance are the major large-cap gainers in H1CY25, up around 40 per cent each. That apart, a total of 34 stocks delivered over 10 per cent returns thus far - prominent among these are - Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, IndiGo, TVS Motor, Reliance Industries, Avenue Supermarts (DMart), Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, Hindalco, HDFC Bank, Titan and ICICI Bank.  Here's a list of 10 large-cap stocks for Trading in H2-2025; these 10 large-cap stocks look strong on technical charts and can potentially deliver up to 32.3 per cent returns. 

Adani Enterprises

Current Price: ₹2,592  Upside Potential: 21.5%  Support: ₹2,420  Resistance: ₹2,635; ₹2,700  Adani Enterprises is seen consolidating around its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) for the last one or so. The short-term bias at the counter is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹2,420 levels. On the upside, the stock needs to break above the ₹2,635 - ₹2,700 resistance zone for a strong rally to emerge. The stock can potentially soar to ₹3,150 levels in the coming months. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  ALSO READ | This Adani-group stock flags BIG bullish signal; can it double from here? 

Ambuja Cements

Current Price: ₹568  Upside Potential: 23.2%  Support: ₹532  Resistance: ₹570; ₹635  Ambuja Cements has given a breakout in recent days, and also witnessed the formation of a 'Golden Crossover'. Thus the overall bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹532 levels. On the upside, break and sustained trade above ₹570 can trigger a rally towards ₹700 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹635 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

Bharti Airtel

Current Price: ₹2,015  Upside Potential: 17.1%  Support: ₹1,915  Resistance: ₹2,065; ₹2,190  The near-term bias for Bharti Airtel is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock holds above ₹2,000; below which key support for the stock stands at ₹1,915. On the upside, the stock can potentially zoom to ₹2,360 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹2,065 and ₹2,190 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

DLF

Current Price: ₹854  Upside Potential: 22.4%  Support: ₹814; ₹755  Resistance: ₹970  DLF is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock quotes above ₹814; below which the stock may seek support around ₹755 levels. On the upside, the stock seems on course to test ₹970 levels; above which a spurt towards ₹1,045 cannot be ruled out. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  ALSO READ | This retail-focussed stock can potentially rally up to 31%; say tech charts 

Avenue Supermarts (DMart)

Current Price: ₹4,321  Upside Potential: 20.3%  Support: ₹4,000  Resistance: ₹4,550; ₹4,700  DMart stock is likely to trade with positive bias as long as the stock sustains above ₹4,000-mark. On the upside, the stock can potentially zoom to ₹5,200 levels, with interim resistance seen at ₹4,550 and ₹4,700 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

Eicher Motors

Current Price: ₹5,612  Upside Potential: 13.5%  Support: ₹5,350  Resistance: ₹5,780; ₹6,030  Eicher Motors has been trending northwards on the long-term chart for more than 5 years now. The Average Directional Index (ADX) remains strongly in favour of the stock. As such, Eicher Motors can potentially target ₹6,370 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹5,780 and ₹6,030 levels. The bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹5,350 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

Eternal (former Zomato)

Current Price: ₹263  Upside Potential: 32.3%  Support: ₹248  Resistance: ₹273; ₹307; ₹321  Eternal seems to have resumed its long-term uptrend, after testing support at its 20-Month Moving Average in the March-April period. The stock now seems on course to test ₹307 levels; above which the stock can extend the rally towards ₹321 and ₹348 levels. For now, the stock faces an overhead resistance at ₹273. The bias is likely to be favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹248 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  ALSO READ | Breakout stocks: KNR Cons, Apar, NH and 2 others may see up to 23% upside 

Grasim Industries

Current Price: ₹2,864  Upside Potential: 15.2%  Support: ₹2,700  Resistance: ₹2,975; ₹3,115  Grasim looks favourably placed across time-frames, with key momentum oscillators indicating strength at the counter. As such the stock can potentially rally to ₹3,300 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹2,975 and ₹3,115 levels. The sentiment is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹2,700 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

ICICI Lombard General Insurance

Current Price: ₹2,007  Upside Potential: 17.8%  Support: ₹1,915  Resistance: ₹2,025; ₹2,180; 2,255  ICICI Lombard General Insurance stock is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock trades above ₹1,915 levels. The stock at present is seen testing key a hurdle around ₹2,025 levels; breakout above the same can trigger a rally towards ₹2,365 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹2,180 and ₹2,255 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

Shriram Finance

Current Price: ₹699  Upside Potential: 19.5%  Support: ₹648  Resistance: ₹742; ₹780  Shriram Finance stock has been making higher-highs and higher-lows on the monthly chart since March 2022. The stock is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as it quotes above ₹648. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹835 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹742 and ₹780 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee continues rally amid weak US data; opens higher at 85.50/$

Stock Market LIVE: Mid, Smallcaps rally; benchmarks flat; Adani Total, Vi, Akzo Nobel zoom up to 7%

Western Carriers shares jump 6% on ₹230 crore order from Jindal Stainless

Akzo Nobel India zooms 8% as JSW Paints to buy majority stake for ₹9,400 cr

360 One Wam up 3% after New World Fund buys over 2 mn shares via bulk deal

Topics :Stocks to buyStock RecommendationsStock Picksstock market betsstock market tradingTrading strategiesStock ideasDLFBharti AirtelAdani EnterprisesAmbuja CementsDMartICICI Lombard General Insurancestock marketsIndian stock marketThe Smart Investor

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story