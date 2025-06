Adani Enterprises

Large-cap stocks have outperformed the broader market in the first-half of the calendar year 2025. As we draw curtains to June 2025, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 index has gained the most, and is up 8.1 per cent, while the large-cap index - the Nifty 100 has gained 6.6 per cent. In comparison, the Nifty MidCap 100 and the Nifty SmallCap 100 are up 3.5 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively.Analysts believe that the underperformance of small-and mid-cap stocks in H1 was on account of tepid corporate earnings and uncertain global environment. READ MORE Further, data from ACE Equity shows that the average gain by Nifty 50 stocks in the six months thus far in 2025 is 7.4 per cent, and the average gain of Nifty 100 stocks stands at 4.3 per cent. In comparison, the average gains of Nifty MidCap 100 stocks is 3.3 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 stocks have recorded on an average a negative return of 0.6 per cent.Bharat Electronics (BEL) and Bajaj Finance are the major large-cap gainers in H1CY25, up around 40 per cent each. That apart, a total of 34 stocks delivered over 10 per cent returns thus far - prominent among these are - Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, IndiGo, TVS Motor, Reliance Industries, Avenue Supermarts (DMart), Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, Hindalco, HDFC Bank, Titan and ICICI Bank.Here's a list of 10 large-cap stocks for Trading in H2-2025; these 10 large-cap stocks look strong on technical charts and can potentially deliver up to 32.3 per cent returns.Current Price: ₹2,592Upside Potential: 21.5%Support: ₹2,420Resistance: ₹2,635; ₹2,700Adani Enterprises is seen consolidating around its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) for the last one or so. The short-term bias at the counter is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹2,420 levels. On the upside, the stock needs to break above the ₹2,635 - ₹2,700 resistance zone for a strong rally to emerge. The stock can potentially soar to ₹3,150 levels in the coming months. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹568Upside Potential: 23.2%Support: ₹532Resistance: ₹570; ₹635Ambuja Cements has given a breakout in recent days, and also witnessed the formation of a 'Golden Crossover'. Thus the overall bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹532 levels. On the upside, break and sustained trade above ₹570 can trigger a rally towards ₹700 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹635 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹2,015Upside Potential: 17.1%Support: ₹1,915Resistance: ₹2,065; ₹2,190The near-term bias for Bharti Airtel is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock holds above ₹2,000; below which key support for the stock stands at ₹1,915. On the upside, the stock can potentially zoom to ₹2,360 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹2,065 and ₹2,190 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹854Upside Potential: 22.4%Support: ₹814; ₹755Resistance: ₹970DLF is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock quotes above ₹814; below which the stock may seek support around ₹755 levels. On the upside, the stock seems on course to test ₹970 levels; above which a spurt towards ₹1,045 cannot be ruled out. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹4,321Upside Potential: 20.3%Support: ₹4,000Resistance: ₹4,550; ₹4,700DMart stock is likely to trade with positive bias as long as the stock sustains above ₹4,000-mark. On the upside, the stock can potentially zoom to ₹5,200 levels, with interim resistance seen at ₹4,550 and ₹4,700 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹5,612Upside Potential: 13.5%Support: ₹5,350Resistance: ₹5,780; ₹6,030Eicher Motors has been trending northwards on the long-term chart for more than 5 years now. The Average Directional Index (ADX) remains strongly in favour of the stock. As such, Eicher Motors can potentially target ₹6,370 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹5,780 and ₹6,030 levels. The bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹5,350 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹263Upside Potential: 32.3%Support: ₹248Resistance: ₹273; ₹307; ₹321Eternal seems to have resumed its long-term uptrend, after testing support at its 20-Month Moving Average in the March-April period. The stock now seems on course to test ₹307 levels; above which the stock can extend the rally towards ₹321 and ₹348 levels. For now, the stock faces an overhead resistance at ₹273. The bias is likely to be favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹248 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹2,864Upside Potential: 15.2%Support: ₹2,700Resistance: ₹2,975; ₹3,115Grasim looks favourably placed across time-frames, with key momentum oscillators indicating strength at the counter. As such the stock can potentially rally to ₹3,300 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹2,975 and ₹3,115 levels. The sentiment is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹2,700 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹2,007Upside Potential: 17.8%Support: ₹1,915Resistance: ₹2,025; ₹2,180; 2,255ICICI Lombard General Insurance stock is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock trades above ₹1,915 levels. The stock at present is seen testing key a hurdle around ₹2,025 levels; breakout above the same can trigger a rally towards ₹2,365 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹2,180 and ₹2,255 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹699Upside Potential: 19.5%Support: ₹648Resistance: ₹742; ₹780Shriram Finance stock has been making higher-highs and higher-lows on the monthly chart since March 2022. The stock is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as it quotes above ₹648. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹835 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹742 and ₹780 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART