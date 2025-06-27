Adani EnterprisesCurrent Price: ₹2,592 Upside Potential: 21.5% Support: ₹2,420 Resistance: ₹2,635; ₹2,700 Adani Enterprises is seen consolidating around its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) for the last one or so. The short-term bias at the counter is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹2,420 levels. On the upside, the stock needs to break above the ₹2,635 - ₹2,700 resistance zone for a strong rally to emerge. The stock can potentially soar to ₹3,150 levels in the coming months. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | This Adani-group stock flags BIG bullish signal; can it double from here?
Ambuja CementsCurrent Price: ₹568 Upside Potential: 23.2% Support: ₹532 Resistance: ₹570; ₹635 Ambuja Cements has given a breakout in recent days, and also witnessed the formation of a 'Golden Crossover'. Thus the overall bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹532 levels. On the upside, break and sustained trade above ₹570 can trigger a rally towards ₹700 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹635 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Bharti AirtelCurrent Price: ₹2,015 Upside Potential: 17.1% Support: ₹1,915 Resistance: ₹2,065; ₹2,190 The near-term bias for Bharti Airtel is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock holds above ₹2,000; below which key support for the stock stands at ₹1,915. On the upside, the stock can potentially zoom to ₹2,360 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹2,065 and ₹2,190 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
DLFCurrent Price: ₹854 Upside Potential: 22.4% Support: ₹814; ₹755 Resistance: ₹970 DLF is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock quotes above ₹814; below which the stock may seek support around ₹755 levels. On the upside, the stock seems on course to test ₹970 levels; above which a spurt towards ₹1,045 cannot be ruled out. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | This retail-focussed stock can potentially rally up to 31%; say tech charts
Avenue Supermarts (DMart)Current Price: ₹4,321 Upside Potential: 20.3% Support: ₹4,000 Resistance: ₹4,550; ₹4,700 DMart stock is likely to trade with positive bias as long as the stock sustains above ₹4,000-mark. On the upside, the stock can potentially zoom to ₹5,200 levels, with interim resistance seen at ₹4,550 and ₹4,700 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Eicher MotorsCurrent Price: ₹5,612 Upside Potential: 13.5% Support: ₹5,350 Resistance: ₹5,780; ₹6,030 Eicher Motors has been trending northwards on the long-term chart for more than 5 years now. The Average Directional Index (ADX) remains strongly in favour of the stock. As such, Eicher Motors can potentially target ₹6,370 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹5,780 and ₹6,030 levels. The bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹5,350 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Eternal (former Zomato)Current Price: ₹263 Upside Potential: 32.3% Support: ₹248 Resistance: ₹273; ₹307; ₹321 Eternal seems to have resumed its long-term uptrend, after testing support at its 20-Month Moving Average in the March-April period. The stock now seems on course to test ₹307 levels; above which the stock can extend the rally towards ₹321 and ₹348 levels. For now, the stock faces an overhead resistance at ₹273. The bias is likely to be favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹248 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | Breakout stocks: KNR Cons, Apar, NH and 2 others may see up to 23% upside
Grasim IndustriesCurrent Price: ₹2,864 Upside Potential: 15.2% Support: ₹2,700 Resistance: ₹2,975; ₹3,115 Grasim looks favourably placed across time-frames, with key momentum oscillators indicating strength at the counter. As such the stock can potentially rally to ₹3,300 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹2,975 and ₹3,115 levels. The sentiment is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹2,700 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
ICICI Lombard General InsuranceCurrent Price: ₹2,007 Upside Potential: 17.8% Support: ₹1,915 Resistance: ₹2,025; ₹2,180; 2,255 ICICI Lombard General Insurance stock is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock trades above ₹1,915 levels. The stock at present is seen testing key a hurdle around ₹2,025 levels; breakout above the same can trigger a rally towards ₹2,365 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹2,180 and ₹2,255 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Shriram FinanceCurrent Price: ₹699 Upside Potential: 19.5% Support: ₹648 Resistance: ₹742; ₹780 Shriram Finance stock has been making higher-highs and higher-lows on the monthly chart since March 2022. The stock is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as it quotes above ₹648. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹835 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹742 and ₹780 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
