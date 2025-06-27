Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty pare gains; metal, PSU banks rally
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty pare gains; metal, PSU banks rally

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Friday, June 27, 2025: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap indices added 0.4 per cent each

On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹12,692.56 crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth ₹421.34 crore on June 26.

9:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Akzo Nobel share price zooms 7% on pact with JSW Paints

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Akzo Nobel share price was trading over 7 per cent higher on the BSE today. The rise in Akzo Nobel shares came today after the company's promoters -- Imperial Chemical Industries Limited and Akzo Nobel Coatings International B.V. -- entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with JSW Paints to sell their entire shareholding to the JSS group company.

9:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee continues rally amid weak US data

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The domestic currency opened 21 paise higher at 85.50, a day after closing at 86.71 against the dollar, according to Bloomberg. The unit is headed for its best weak several weeks, aided by a plunge in oil prices after the Israel-Iran ceasefire. READ MORE

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader market indices traded higher. BSE Midcap and Smallcap were trading over 0.3 per cent higher each. 


9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gainers and losers after market opens

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Steel, SBI, L&T were among the top gainers on Sensex. 


9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty gains over 40 pts, near 25,600 after market opens

Stock Market LIVE Updates: After the stock market opened, Nifty50 edged higher by over 40 points and was trading near 25,600-mark. 


9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex flat after market opens, above 83,750

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was flat with a positive bias after the market opened. The index was trading above 83,750-level.


9:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Technical view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty jumped 1.2 per cent yesterday and closed above the critical 25,500 hurdle. Technically speaking, like we had mentioned in yesterday's pre-opening note, the inside day pattern from two days ago was proof that a trending move was coming, and we got one yesterday with more than 5 stocks advancing for every stock that fell in the Nifty.

The thrust may have more to go though, with the 25,700 - 25,800 zone the next immediate upside hurdle, and while tactical support at 25,000 is holding, bulls will be optimistic about getting there and beyond sooner than later. Asian cues this morning are supportive, and US stocks are on solid footing as calls for immediate rate cuts from the Fed become louder, helping keep risk-on sentiment elevated.

View by Akshay Chinchalkar, head of research, Axis Securities.

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty edges higher by over 20 pts, above 25, 550 in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 was above 25,550-mark in the pre-opening session. The index gained 28 points.


9:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex muted in pre-open, below 83,750

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was subdued in the pre-opening session. The index was trading below 83,750-level


9:02 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens firmly higher on Friday

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens 20 paise higher on Friday amid easing dollar index. Rupee opened at 85.50/$ vs Thursday's close of 85.70/$

8:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: High input costs weighed on profit margins in FY25, says RBI study

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The operating profit margin (OPM) of Indian private corporations across manufacturing and services sectors moderated in the financial year ended March 2025 (FY25) amid high input costs, showed a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) study released on Thursday. The pace of listed non-government non-financial (NGNF) companies’ operating profit growth was also impacted in the past year.
 
Manufacturing firms’ OPM moderated by 20 basis points (bps) to 14.2 per cent in FY25 from 14.4 per cent the previous year. The decline was sharper for companies in the information technology (IT) services sector, with their margins reducing 80 bps to 21.9 per cent, followed by a 30-bp erosion for non-IT services entities to 22.1 per cent. READ MORE

8:49 AM

-- A significant feature of the ongoing bull market which started after the Covid crash ( 7511 Nifty on March 23, 2020) is its ability to climb all walls of worries.

-- High inflation, aggressive monetary tightening by the central banks, geopolitical events including some wars and conflicts, and unprecedented tariff threats, did pose some threats to the rally, but the bull market climbed all these walls of worries.

-- It appears that the rally is unlikely to be impacted by the approaching July 9th tariff deadline imposed by President Trump. News that the July 9th deadline is likely to be extended is a positive for the market. 
 
-- A significant development in the currency market is the sustained weakness in the dollar with the dollar index declining to around 97.

--This explains the big FII investment of ₹12,594 crore yesterday which is a huge buy figure even though it includes some bulk deals. This big FII buying has lifted large caps like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti, RIL and Bajaj Finance, which in turn, has contributed to the sharp spike in the benchmark indices.

--The market momentum is strong but some profit booking is likely in the near-term.

Views by: VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments 

8:42 AM

-- We believe the intraday market structure is bullish, but due to temporary overbought conditions, we may witness consolidation activity at 25650-25750 levels. For day traders, buying on intraday corrections and selling on rallies would be the ideal strategy.

-- On the downside, 25,415/83300 and 25,350/83000 will act as key support zones, while 25,650/84000 and 25,750/84300 will be key resistance levels for the bulls.
 
-- For Bank Nifty, it crossed 56800 and quickly moved above 57100 levels, which is positive. Above 57100, it may move towards 57700/58000 levels. Below 56700, it could retest 56500/56400 levels.
 
-- The strategy should be to buy Nifty at the support of 25400/25350 with a stop loss at 25200. On the other hand, between 25650-25750, we can expect profit taking or consolidation.
 
Views by: Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities

8:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Strong EV lineup pushes hybrids to the back seat; penetration hits 4.4%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Centre and state incentives have doubled the share of passenger electric vehicles (EVs) in India — from 2.2 per cent in 2024 to 4.4 per cent now — but hybrids remain stuck between 2 and 2.5 per cent. Automakers point out that despite the benefits of hybrid technology, a lack of government backing and few launches have kept the segment from gaining ground.
 
According to industry data based on wholesale dispatches, EV penetration, which was roughly 2.2 per cent in calendar year (CY) 2024, crossed 4.4 per cent in May 2025 (and has averaged 3.7 per cent so far in 2025), thanks to a wave of new models and aggressive marketing by Tata Motors, JSW MG Motor India, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Hyundai Motor India. READ MORE

8:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Funds flexing 60/40 playbook becoming investor favourites in India

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian funds that offer built-in diversification by combining stocks with assets such as bonds and gold lured in more money than pure equity ones last month for the first time in a year, pointing toward a potential long-term investment shift.
 
The so-called hybrid plans attracted a net ₹208 billion ($2.4 billion) of inflows in May, while stock funds garnered just ₹190 billion , according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India. The switch comes as global geopolitical turmoil escalates and Indian equities trail their worldwide peers amid concern over weaker earnings growth. READ MORE
First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 6:55 AM IST

