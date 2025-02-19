Transformers & Rectifiers clock 5% upper circuit on bagging Rs 166-cr order

Transformers and Rectifiers shares were locked in 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs on Wednesday (February 19, 2025), and logged an intraday high at Rs 385.8 per share on NSE. The northward movement in the stock came after the company bagged Rs 166.45 crore order for the supply and manufacturing of single phase coupling transformers and single phase for TBCB projects.

Transformers are electrical devices used to change the voltage of alternating current (AC) in a circuit. They can either increase (step up) or decrease (step down) the voltage. Transformers work on the principle of electromagnetic induction, where a changing current in one coil (the primary coil) induces a changing voltage in another coil (the secondary coil).

The company secured the order from Hyosung T&D India and the delivery is scheduled for the next financial year. Recently, the company's arm TARIL Switchgear launched the 245 kV high voltage bushings.

"Air-to-oil and oil-to-oil bushings manufactured at our state-of-the-art facility in Changodar, Ahmedabad, the 245 kV high voltage bushings undergo rigorous quality control measures to ensure the highest standards of excellence," the filing read.

ALSO READ: RVNL share price jumps 6% after company bags order worth Rs 55,446 crore Incorporated in 1994, Transformers & Rectifiers Limited has consolidated its position in the Indian Transformer Industry as a manufacturer of a wide range of transformers, which conform to the quality expectations of both the domestic and the international market.

In the past one year, Transformers & Rectifiers shares have gained 115 per cent against Sensex's rise of 4.4 per cent.