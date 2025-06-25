This newly acquired Adani group stock hits new high; zooms 66% in 2 months

ITD Cementation India share price

Shares of ITD Cementation India hit a new high of ₹860.95, soaring 6 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on strong order book position. The stock price of the civil construction company surpassed its previous high of ₹839.10 touched on June 24, 2025.

In the past one month, the stock rallied 30 per cent, as compared to 0.6 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. In the past two months, the market price of ITD Cementation has appreciated by 66 per cent.

ITD Cementation India wins orders worth of ₹1,853 crore thus far in June

Thus far in the month of June 2025, ITD Cementation India has won orders worth ₹1,853 crore.

On June 19, ITD Cementation India informed that the company secured 2 contracts worth ~₹960 crore excluding GST for construction of various project works at Trivandrum International Airport in Kerala and construction of multi-storied commercial building in Kolkata, West Bengal. Earlier on June 9, the company secured a contract worth ~₹893 crore including GST for construction of Berth & Breakwater for the development of Greenfield Captive Jetty(s) in Odisha. On May 13, the company announced that it secured a contract worth ~₹593 crore for the construction of various infrastructure works at Jaipur International Airport in Rajasthan. As of March 31, 2025, ITD Cementation’s consolidated order book stood at ₹18,300 crore. The company secured orders worth over ₹7,100 crore in FY25.

Strong Q4 results, healthy business outlook for ITD Cementation For the January to March quarter (Q4FY25), ITD Cementation reported a 27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated profit after tax at ₹114 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 11 per cent at ₹268 crore. Total operating income increased 10 per cent YoY at ₹2,480 crore. The increased thrust from the government towards the infrastructure industry, through a rise in the capital budget allocation, is likely to help with further order inflows for the company. Management is confident about revenue growth, order inflow, and gradual improvement in margins.

The company’s management in the Q4 & FY25 earnings conference call said the growth path will continue to, at this rate, around 20 per cent to 25 per cent YoY basis because there is a huge opportunity available in front of the company today. It's close to ₹90,000 crore job the company will be able to handle through tenders now. And they are largely for marine and underground metros and the airports and underground railway tunnel, road tunnels, some bridges and some buildings and industrial structures, the management said. For the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), the management expects that top line will grow by 25 per cent and in the same way in bottom line as well, and gradual improvement in EBITDA margins.