Dee Development Engineers' shares surge 6% after $10 million order win

Shares of Dee Development Engineers Ltd. surged over 6 per cent on Wednesday after it secured orders worth $10 million from an international client for piping fabrication work.

The industrial product maker's stock rose as much as 6.03 per cent during the day to ₹321.9 per share, the steepest gains since June 20 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 5 per cent higher at ₹318.8 apiece, compared to a 0.61 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:05 PM.

Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here Shares of the company have risen 17 per cent since its lows of ₹272, which it hit earlier this month. The stock has risen 4.4 per cent this year, compared to a 6.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Dee Development Engineers has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,203.52 crore.

Dee Development order win In an exchange filing on Wednesday, the company said it bagged a purchase order for piping fabrication work with material basis from an international client, but did not disclose the name due to a commercial issue. "Due to a commercial issue, the company cannot disclose the name of the customer," it said. The order worth $10 million includes piping spool fabrication, including NDT, PWHT, Blasting & Painting, packing and transportation up FOB port, according to the statement. The contract will be executed by December 28, 2026. ALSO READ: DIIs pour record ₹3.5 trillion into Indian equities in H1 CY25 In April this year, the company won an order worth ₹55 crore, but again did not disclose the client's name. Dee Development will work towards the supply of pre-fabricated carbon, alloy and stainless-steel piping items for thermal power stations.