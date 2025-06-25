Dee Development Engineers' shares surge 6% after $10 million order win

Shares of the company have risen 17 per cent since its lows of ₹272, which it hit earlier this month. The stock has risen 4.4 per cent this year, compared to a 6.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Dee Development Engineers has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,203.52 crore.

Dee Development order win

In an exchange filing on Wednesday, the company said it bagged a purchase order for piping fabrication work with material basis from an international client, but did not disclose the name due to a commercial issue. "Due to a commercial issue, the company cannot disclose the name of the customer," it said.

The order worth $10 million includes piping spool fabrication, including NDT, PWHT, Blasting & Painting, packing and transportation up FOB port, according to the statement. The contract will be executed by December 28, 2026.