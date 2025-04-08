This real estate player's stock gained 5% in trade today; check details

Keystone Realtors shares rose 5 per cent in trade on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹543.15 per share on BSE. The counter saw buying after the company released its Q4FY25 update.

Around 12:23 PM, Keystone Realtors share price was up 3.23 per cent at ₹533.2 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1.61 per cent at 74,312.19. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹6,719.72 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹799.95 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹492.9 per share.

In FY25 the company's pre-sales for stood at ₹3,028 crore as compared to ₹2,266 crore in FY24, showing a growth of 34 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. In Q4, the pre-sales stood at ₹ 854 crore in Q4FY25 as compared to ₹ 843 crore in Q4FY24.

Collections for Q4FY25 stood at ₹746 crore as compared to ₹670 crore in Q4FY24 showing a quarterly growth of 11 per cent Y-o-Y basis. In FY25, collections stood at ₹2,326 crore as compared to ₹2,203 crore in FY24 showing a growth of 6 per cent Y-o-Y basis.

The company launched two projects in Q4FY25 having a saleable area of 1.04 mn sq ft and an estimated GDV of ₹962 crore i.e., (“Urban Woods – Phase 1” in Dombivli and “Rustomjee Prive” in Bandra (East). With this, it launched a total of 7 projects in FY25 with an estimated GDV of ₹5,019 crore.

During Q4FY25, the company completed two RERA projects (“Parishram” at Pali Hill and “Wing K” at Global City Virar) with a total construction area of 0.26 mn sqft. With this, It has completed five projects with a total construction area of 0.72 mn sqft.

Also Read

"Our performance metrics have surpassed the guidance in most of the parameters, exemplified by the remarkable achievement in Pre-Sales for FY25, which amounted to Rs. 30.28 billion, reflecting a notable 34 per cent Y-o-Y growth. As we successfully closed the fiscal year FY25, I am pleased to report that our company has reached a pivotal point in its journey. The redevelopment opportunities in Mumbai remain a significant area of focus, and as a leader in this space, we are strategically positioned to capitalize on this momentum. Moreover, our exceptional performance in Business Development and New Launches further underscores our ability to seize opportunities and drive growth. With a strong balance sheet, we are well capitalized and prepared to seize these opportunities," said Boman Irani, CMD, Keystone Realtors Limited.

In the past one year, Keystone Realtors shares have gained 31 per cent against Sensex's slip of 2.1 per cent.