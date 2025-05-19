This rice company's stock has hit 52-week high in today's subdued market

KRBL share price: Shares of KRBL Ltd jumped 8 per cent and clocked a 52-week high on Monday, May 19, 2025, at ₹349.9per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company posted its Q4 results.

At 12:52 PM, KRBL shares were up 7.35 per cent at ₹347.6 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.09 per cent at 82,260.41. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹7,956.21 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹349.9 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹225.7 per share.

KRBL Q4 results 2025

The company released its fourth quarter (Q4FY25) results on Friday, after market hours. The consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at ₹154.21 crore as compared to ₹114.08 crore, rising 35 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The company's revenue from operations in Q4 stood at ₹1,442.25 crore as against ₹1,318.3 crore a year ago.

KRBL dividend

The board recommended a final dividend of ₹3.5 (350 per cent) per equity share of face value of ₹1 each for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

About KRBL

KRBL Limited is India’s leading rice company and the world's largest exporter of Basmati rice. With over a century of heritage and expertise, KRBL has built a strong foundation in the manufacturing, processing, and marketing of high-quality rice products.

The company operates with manufacturing facilities and a vertically integrated business model that ensures strict quality control from farm to fork. The company is renowned for its flagship brand India Gate Basmati Rice, which enjoys a significant presence in both domestic and international markets.

KRBL has a strong global footprint, exporting to over 80 countries across the Middle East, Europe, North America, and Asia. Through continuous innovation, sustainable practices, and commitment to excellence, KRBL is driving the future of healthy and premium food choices worldwide.