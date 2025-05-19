Vodafone Idea shares sink 10% after SC 'dismisses' plea in AGR case

Vodafone Idea share price today: saw a sharp fall in trade on Monday, May 19, 2025. The decline in the share price of the telecom company came after the Vodafone Idea shares dropped 9.9 per cent to ₹6.64 per share on the BSE in the intraday trade, following the development. At 1:30 PM, Vodafone Idea stock was trading over 8 per cent lower at ₹6.76 per share. Around 125.98 million shares have changed hands on Vodafone Idea counter, so far, on the BSE. This is higher than the stock's two-week average volume of 64.94 million shares on the stock exchange. Shares of Bharti Airtel were trading flat, while those of Indus Towers declined 3.6 per cent. Shares of Vodafone Idea saw a sharp fall in trade on Monday, May 19, 2025. The decline in the share price of the telecom company came after the Supreme Court rejected Vodafone Idea's plea against the Government order to not waive off or provide relief in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

Supreme Court rejects Voda Idea's plea

The Supreme Court, on Monday, dismissed writ petitions filed by Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, asking the Court to direct the Government to exempt interests and penalties on AGR dues. According to Bar and Bench, the Supreme Court called the petition 'shocking' and 'misconceived'.

Vodafone Idea News

Earlier, news agency Reuters reported that Vodafone Idea had approached the Supreme Court , filing a case against the Government's order rejecting the telecom's plea to waive off more than $5 billion in dues.

As per the documents reviewed by Reuters, Vodafone Idea said its "survival remains at risk" without the government support. The company's plea in the Supreme Court urges the SC to ask the government to act "in public interest", given the "sensitive telecom sector".

The Government, on its part, has said it "cannot consider Vodafone Idea's request" to waive off interest and penalties on dues worth $9.76 billion that the company owes to the government, Reuters said.

Business Standard could not independently verify the authenticity of the report. According to Reuters, Vodafone Idea's filing to the Supreme Court isn't public yet. Vodafone Idea, too, has made no disclosure on the stock exchanges so far.

Vodafone Idea's pending debt

According to Vodafone Idea's Investor Presentation, the company owed ₹2,14,700 crore to the Government at the end of December 2024. Further, it owed ₹2,300 crore to banks and other financial institutions.

This presentation, however, was prepared before the government decided to increase its stake in the company to 48.99 per cent from 22.6 per cent by converting dues worth Rs 36,950 crore into VIL's equity.

The debt of Rs 36,950 crore comprised certain spectrum dues payable during FY 2026 to FY 2028. VIL completed the allotment of shares to the government in April 2025.

Vodafone Idea 5G roll out in Delhi

ALSO READ | Zodiac Energy hits 20% upper circuit on Q4 results, dividend call; details On May 15, Vodafone Idea launched its high-speed 5G services in Delhi NCR. The 5G roll out in the capital region follows similar expansion in Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Patna as part of the company's initial phase of the roll out.

Vodafone Idea said it is all set to roll out 5G in all 17 priority circles, where it has acquired 5G spectrum, by August this year.

About Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea is a telecom services providing company, having a history of over three decades in operations. The company has over 200 million customers in India, with more than 95 per cent district distribution coverage. Vodafone Idea serves customers across 728,000 retailers and 2,400 branded stores.