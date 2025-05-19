Auto ancillary shares in focus; Banco, PPAP, ZF Steering surge up to 20%

Auto ancillary stocks price movement today: Shares of auto ancillary companies were in demand, with the stocks rallying up to 20 per cent on BSE in Monday’s intra-day, in an otherwise subdued market, after reporting a healthy earnings, with strong orderbook position.

Catch Stock Market Latest Updates Today LIVE Banco India (up 20 per cent at ₹495.15), PAAP Automotive (14 per cent at ₹210.90), ZF Steering Gear (India) (13 per cent at ₹1,118.95), Sharda Motor Industries (9 per cent at ₹1,880), Lumax Auto Technologies (8 per cent at ₹665.90), Tube Investments of India (7 per cent at ₹3,254.50), Talbros Automotive Components (6 per cent at ₹289) and Minda Corp (3 per cent at ₹520) have rallied up to 20 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.02 per cent at 82,314 at 11:54 am.

Banco Products posted strong Q4 results

For January to March quarter (Q4FY25) , Banco Products reported strong earnings with consolidated net profit more than doubled at ₹153.50 crore, on back of healthy operational performance. The company had posted net profit of ₹68.16 crore in Q4FY24 and of ₹30.93 crore in Q3FY25. Total income from operations increased 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at ₹893.44 crore, against ₹730.31 crore a year ago.

The company said consolidated profit before tax of ₹189.67 crore for Q4FY25 includes inter-alia translation gain of ₹40.96 crore on accounts of foreign exchange fluctuations on inventories of overseas subsidiaries as against translation loss of ₹34.83 crore in Q3FY24. The translation loss or gain arises on converting the inventory of overseas subsidiaries in INR at closing Exchange rate of each period.

PPAP Automotive secures lifetime order wins of ₹188 crore in Q4FY25

PPAP Automotive, a leading manufacturer of automotive sealing systems, interior & exterior automotive parts, has delivered a robust performance in FY25, driven by strategic wins and growing traction across both electric and traditional vehicle segments. The company secured lifetime orders worth ₹601 crore during the year.

The company continues a strong presence in the electric vehicle (EV) segment, with ₹208 crore worth of new EV business secured during the year, alongside ₹393 crore from non-EV platforms.

Looking ahead, the management remains optimistic that the company's robust order pipeline, expanding premium product portfolio, and commitment to operational excellence will continue to drive sustainable growth.

Tube Investments signs contract for supply of train sets

Tube Investments in exchange filing on Saturday, May 17, 2025 said that the company has signed a contract for supply of train sets for a project with a business potential of about ₹1000 crore over a period of 7 years.

This new order will help Tube Investments to get back business momentum in the metal-formed division and revive margins for the business, as per management. TI Clean Mobility is targeting to become Ebitda positive for at least two of the EV segments (viz. truck and 3W) in FY26 on the back of a pickup in volumes.