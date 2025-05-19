Q4 results today: BEL, DLF, Pfizer, Power Grid Corp on May 19; see list

Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) and Bharat Electronics (BEL) will be among 98 companies to release their fourth quarter (Q4) earnings report for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on May 19. These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.
ONGC, DLF, Pfizer, New India Assurance, NLC India, PI Industries, Borosil, Everest Industries and Gujarat Gas will also be among some of the major companies to post their performance report for the quarter and year that ended on March 31, 2025.
Other companies releasing their performance report for the January-March quarter include Hindalco, Dixon Technologies India, Dredging Corporation of India, and Piccadily Agro Industries.
Market overview May 19
Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Friday, May 16, as investors booked profits at higher levels. The BSE Sensex declined 200.15 points or 0.24 per cent to close at 82,330.59, while the NSE Nifty50 slipped 42.30 points or 0.17 per cent to 25,019.80.
Also Read
Markets may open flat on Monday, May 19, with GIFT Nifty at 25,063, down 16 points as of 7:50 AM, amid a lack of fresh directional cues.
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on May 19
- ACME Solar Holdings Limited
- Alkali Metals Limited
- Amerise Biosciences Limited
- Amraworld Agrico Limited
- Astal Laboratories Limited
- Asutosh Enterprises Limited
- B2B Software Technologies Limited
- Bharat Electronics Limited
- Bengal Steel Industries Limited
- Bharat Wire Ropes Limited
- Binani Industries Limited
- Borosil Limited
- Carysil Limited
- Chandrima Mercantiles Limited
- CMS Info Systems Limited
- Cravatex Limited
- Chitradurga Technologies Limited
- DLF Limited
- Dodla Dairy Limited
- DOMS Industries Limited
- Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd.
- Eris Lifesciences Ltd.
- Everest Industries Ltd.
- Evexia Lifecare Ltd.
- Future Market Networks Ltd.
- Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd.
- Foods & Inns Ltd.
- Futuristic Securities Ltd.
- Garware Marine Industries Ltd.
- Gleam Fabmat Ltd.
- Globus Spirits Ltd.
- GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd.
- Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd.
- Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd.
- Groarc Industries India Ltd.
- Gujarat Gas Ltd.
- HEG Ltd.
- HLE Glascoat Ltd.
- Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd.
- Hindustan Foods Ltd.
- Honda India Power Products Limited
- India Finsec Limited
- I G Petrochemicals Limited
- Innova Captab Limited
- IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited
- Jay Shree Tea & Industries Limited
- JK Paper Limited
- Jupiter Wagons Limited
- KDDL Limited
- Kilitch Drugs (India) Limited
- Kwality Pharmaceuticals Limited
- Kaveri Seed Company Limited
- Lehar Footwears Limited
- Mallcom (India) Limited
- Marksans Pharma Limited
- Megrisoft Limited
- One MobiKwik Systems Limited
- Mold-Tek Packaging Limited
- Navneet Education Limited
- NCL Research and Financial Services Limited
- The New India Assurance Company Ltd.
- NLC India Ltd.
- Northern Arc Capital Ltd.
- Onix Solar Ltd.
- Pasupati Acrylon Ltd.
- Patron Exim Ltd.
- P C Chemicals & Cosmetics Ltd.
- Petronet LNG Ltd.
- Pfizer Ltd.
- PI Industries Ltd.
- Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
- Pritika Auto Industries Ltd.
- Promact Impex Ltd.
- Quess Corp Ltd.
- Rama Vision Ltd.
- Raminfo Ltd.
- Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd.
- Redington Ltd.
- Repro India Ltd.
- Resonance Specialties Ltd.
- Ritco Logistics Ltd.
- Robu Labs Ltd.
- Royal Sense Ltd.
- RR Financial Consultants Ltd.
- Suncare Traders Ltd
- SG Mart Ltd.
- Savita Oil Technologies Ltd.
- Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd.
- SRD Engineering Ltd.
- Steel Exchange India Ltd.
- Stel Holdings Ltd.
- Suditi Industries Ltd.
- Sundrop Brands Ltd
- Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd.
- Vardhman Holdings Ltd.
- Vivaa Tradecom Ltd.
- Vivo Bio Tech Ltd.
- Zydus Wellness Ltd.