This smallcap realty stock jumped 9% after acquiring 2 prime land parcels
Peninsula Land shares jumped 9.2 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹39.5 per share on acquiring two prime land parcels in Sogaon, Alibaug (11 acres) and Bhilawale, Karjat (29 acres)SI Reporter Mumbai
Peninsula Land share price jumped 9.2 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹39.5 per share on Thursday. At 10:23 AM, Peninsula Land shares
were up 7.47 per cent at ₹38.86 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex
was down 0.22 per cent at 83,353.69. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹1,259.07 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹71.49 per share and 52-week low was at ₹21.05 per share. READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
Why are Peninsula Land shares rising in trade?
The buying on the counter came after the company announced acquiring two prime land parcels in Sogaon, Alibaug (11 acres) and Bhilawale, Karjat (29 acres).
The company had recently set up an ₹765 crore Real Estate development platform through an equity partnership with investors, Alpha Alternatives and Delta Corp.
As part of this platform, a special purpose entity—Prairie Real Estate LLP—has acquired around 11 acres of land in Sogaon, Alibaug, for a proposed premium plotted development project. This is the second such acquisition under the JVA, following earlier deals totalling approximately 32 acres in Bhilavale, Karjat.
So far, the JVA partners have committed approximately ₹216 crore to these real estate projects. These developments, along with others planned under the JVA, are expected to support the company’s long-term growth.
The upcoming projects in Alibaug and Karjat are poised to offer buyers more than just land. Designed as premium plotted communities, they will feature modern infrastructure, curated amenities, and a secure living environment—elements rarely seen in standalone land transactions. These plots are targeted toward investors, second-home buyers, and urban families seeking a long-term lifestyle upgrade or a luxury getaway. ALSO READ | What led Nuvama to increase Prestige Estates' target price? Find out here
Further, in the past, the company launched AshokVann in Pune in 2023, offering 321 plots, followed by AshokVistas in 2025, which featured 125 plots and received an overwhelming response—with nearly all inventory sold out on Day 1. In addition to Pune, Peninsula Land has its plotted land portfolio across Nashik, Goa, and Lonavala, reinforcing its commitment to developing high-potential land destinations that align with lifestyle aspirations and future growth corridors.
