This smallcap realty stock jumped 9% after acquiring 2 prime land parcels

The buying on the counter came after the company announced acquiring two prime land parcels in Sogaon, Alibaug (11 acres) and Bhilawale, Karjat (29 acres).

The company had recently set up an ₹765 crore Real Estate development platform through an equity partnership with investors, Alpha Alternatives and Delta Corp.

ALSO READ | UTI AMC rallies 6%, hits new high in weak market; here's why A joint venture agreement (JVA) was formed on June 24, 2024, to create a real estate platform in partnership with Alpha Alternatives Special Situations Fund and Delta Corp Limited.

As part of this platform, a special purpose entity—Prairie Real Estate LLP—has acquired around 11 acres of land in Sogaon, Alibaug, for a proposed premium plotted development project. This is the second such acquisition under the JVA, following earlier deals totalling approximately 32 acres in Bhilavale, Karjat.