Indo Tech Transformers shares hit 5 per cent upper circuit on Friday at ₹1,881.35 per share on BSE. At 10:04 AM, on BSE, Indo Tech Transformers’ share price was trading 3.8 per cent higher at ₹1,859.95 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.15 per cent at 80,835.7.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,975.27 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹3,792.9 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹1,540.

Why were Indo Tech shares rising?

The buying on the counter came after the company won an order worth ₹78.39 crore from Avaada Clean Project Private Limited. The company will manufacture and supply nine 125 MVA transformers to Avaada Clean, according to the filing.

“We hereby inform you that Indo-Tech Transformers Limited (“the company”) has received Purchase Order (PO) dated Sept 4, 2025 for supply of 9 Nos. 125 MVA transformers. The aggregate value of the order under the said PO is INR 78.39 Crores plus applicable taxes,” the filing read. Further, the company confirmed that this transaction does not fall within the definition of a related party transaction as specified under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today: JB Chemicals, Poly Medicure, Biocon, Concor, NTPC Two 125 MVA transformers are expected to be delivered by March 2026 and three in April and June 2026.