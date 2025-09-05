RPP Infra shares gain 4% on ₹134-crore order win; details here

Shares of RPP Infra Projects Ltd. surged over 4 per cent on Friday after it secured a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corp for ₹134.21 crore.

The civil construction firm's stock rose as much as 4.29 per cent during the day to ₹147.9 per share, a day after rallying 13 per cent. The stock pared gains to trade 2.1 per cent higher at ₹154.6 apiece, compared to a 0.20 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:42 AM.

Shares of the company rose for the second straight day and currently trade at 5.1 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 20.5 per cent this year, compared to a 4.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. RPP Infra has a total market capitalisation of ₹764.78 trillion, according to BSE.

RPP Infra wins ₹134-crore order The company said it received a LoA from the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation for a new work order valued at ₹134.21 crore. The project involves improvement works on the Matheran-Neral-Kalamb road (SH-109, Km 0/00 to 20/400) and the Lobhyanchiwadi-Sugve-Pimpaloli-Neral road (MDR 104, Ch. 3/00 to 14/00) in Karjat, Raigad district, Maharashtra, it said in an exchange filing. The contract is domestic in nature, carries standard performance security clauses, and is to be executed within 12 months, the company said. Last month, the company received a letter of acceptance for a new work order to supply, test, commission, and certify one Kone elevator in the service building at NNTPS. The contract is worth around ₹1.43 crore and has to be executed within 18 months.