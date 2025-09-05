Samhi Hotels share price today: Domestic brokerage YES Securities has initiated coverage on Domestic brokerage YES Securities has initiated coverage on Samhi Hotels with a 'Buy' rating, citing promising growth prospects and positioning it as a key beneficiary of the industry upcycle.

Analysts at YES Securities said Samhi has a presence in key metro markets with upcoming capacity additions and a proven track record of asset turnaround. The recent GIC investment unlocks further opportunities in the upscale and premium segments. A strong free cash flow (FCF) will help in generating a large investible surplus, fueling accelerated growth. Additionally, the company has a strong re-rating potential due to a significant valuation discount to peers.

However, on Friday, the stock was trading almost flat at ₹217.32, with a positive bias, on the NSE. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained around 8 per cent. The stock's 52-week high was at ₹254.5 and 52-week low was at ₹254.5 on the NSE. The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹4,807 crore. The brokerage projects a Revenue/Ebitda/PAT CAGR of 14 per cent/19 per cent/57 per cent over FY25-28E and assigns a June 2027 EV/Ebitda multiple of 15x to value SAMHI, arriving at a target price of ₹305. The target price implies a 40 per cent upside from Thursday's closing price of ₹217.19. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

Here are the key reasons why YES Securities is bullish on Samhi Hotels: The company has multi-brand tie-ups across segments, which offer flexibility to select prime locations within each micro-market. Around 85 per cent of its portfolio is concentrated in six key cities, with a strong presence in Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad. The portfolio is well-diversified across segments, with 23 per cent of keys in the Upscale & above category, 43 per cent in Upper-Midscale, and 35 per cent in Midscale. Its future pipeline remains focused on core markets like Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai, aligning with its premium segment strategy.