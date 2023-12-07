Home / Markets / News / This smallcap stock hit new high after gap of 15 years; up 47% in 1 month

This smallcap stock hit new high after gap of 15 years; up 47% in 1 month

Shares of Ashapura Minechem were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 460.25 on the BSE.

Premium
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 10:30 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Shares of Ashapura Minechem were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 460.25 on the BSE on Thursday at 09:58 AM. In the process, the stock has hit a record high after a gap of 15 years.

The stock of industrial minerals company surpassed its previous high of Rs 445 touched in January 2008. In past one month, the stock has zoomed 47 per cent, as compared to 6.7 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Thus far in the calendar year 2023, it has skyrocketed 370 per cent, as against 13.5 per cent rally in the benchmark index.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Ashapura Minechem is a leading multi-mineral solutions provider with a global footprint. It is among the top three global producers of bentonite with over 60 million tons of quality sodium and calcium bentonite reserves across the country. The company has activation, milling and processing plants in several locations in India. It has a wholly owned subsidiary and offices in the UAE & China.

According to the company’s management the mining & minerals industry in India is witnessing robust demand growth from the export markets as global decarbonizing efforts right from electric vehicles to solar panels as well as unrest in various parts of the world make India a viable option for the world market.

The orders received for Bauxite and Iron Ore from Chinese and Indian players during September quarter (Q2FY24) is a testimony to company’s strong capabilities and export quality material. The management hopes to maintain the strong growth momentum for rest of the year & sustain margins with robust order flow & realizations.

Meanwhile, for Q2FY24, Ashapura Minechem had reported robust profit after tax of Rs 58.16 crore, compared to Rs 5.75 crore in a year ago quarter. Revenue during the quarter more than doubled to Rs 575.78 crore from Rs 225.55 crore in Q2FY23.

A protracted rainy season in Guinea during Q2 has led to relatively muted Bauxite exports. The second half of financial year 2023-24 (FY24) appears to be in line with the annual business plan, the company said.

The increasing use of aluminium in global decarbonizing efforts, right from electric vehicles, solar panels bode well for the company’s Bauxite operations. Ukraine has been a large global exporter of white performance minerals; the continuing conflict in the region has seen India emerge as an alternate strategic supplier of quality Kaolin products.

Ashapura in its FY23 annual report said, the outlook for FY24 is set to be positive on account of two more Bauxite mines becoming operational in Guinea from the second half of the financial year, which would enable the company to export higher volumes.

The company shall continue its constant endeavour to move up the value chain by introducing a new line of animal feed products which are value added from quality Bentonite. Furthermore, the company’s Kaolin products are consolidating its position in the overseas market making up for the supply that has been lost because of the turmoil in Ukraine, the company said.

Also Read

BSE SmallCap index tumbles 3.5% in second sharpest single-day fall of 2023

First Solar to invest billions of dollars in India's solar panel production

LIVE: Delhi bans entry of app-based cabs from other states as AQ dips

Adani Green Energy ranked second-largest global solar PV developer: Mercom

India key to expansion, focus on localisation here: US-based First Solar

Bharat Electronics up 4%; hits new high on securing orders worth Rs 3,915cr

Stock Market Live: Sensex dips 300 pts, Nifty at 20,850; Paytm cracks 20%

Nifty Metal in overbought zone, Nifty Pharma could see minor correction

Stocks to Watch: Adani Wilmar, Delta Corp, Paytm, Bharti Airtel, IRCON, BEL

State-owned cos seen extending rally on PM Modi's expected re-election

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarket trendsAluminium exportsMetal stocks

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story