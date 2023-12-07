Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Sensex dips 300 pts, Nifty at 20,850; Paytm cracks 20%
LiveNew Update

Stock Market Live: Sensex dips 300 pts, Nifty at 20,850; Paytm cracks 20%

Stock market live updates on December 7, 2023: Paytm cracked 20 per cent on its plan to reduce below Rs 50,000-loan disbursements due to RBI's tightening of consumer credit norms

SI Reporter New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 09:51 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Stock Market Live: After a week of sharp gains, equity benchmark indices saw a negative start to Thursday's trade, tracking losses across global markets ahead of Friday's jobs data in the US. The BSE Sensex fell 200 points to 69,444 and the NSE Nifty50 slipped 56 points to 20,881. 
HUL, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Neslte and Sun Pharma led losses on the Sensex, while Apollo Hospitals, ONGC and Britannia were the top Nifty losers.
On the flip side, Ultratech Cement, MAruti, NTPC, Adani Ports, BPCL and Adani Ent were among the frontline gainers.
The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices also fell by 0.2 per cent each.  Among stocks, Paytm cracked 20 per cent on its plan to reduce below Rs 50,000-loan disbursements after RBI's tightening of consumer credit norms. Nifty Pharma, Realty indices were the only sectoral pockets to hold small gains of 0.12-0.23 per cent, while others sat in red.

Key Events

9:22 AM

Sensex 30 Heatmap:: HUL, Bharti Airtel weigh in early deals; Power shares up

9:00 AM

Watch: How will the RBI monetary policy impact markets?

8:26 AM

Nifty Metal in overbought zone, Nifty Pharma could see minor correction

8:19 AM

Stocks to Watch: Adani Wilmar, Delta Corp, Paytm, Bharti Airtel, IRCON, BEL

8:09 AM

Brent Crude trades below $75 after sharp slump

8:05 AM

Gift Nifty futures trade above 21,000

9:51 AM

COMMENT:: Three factors that can keep the market resilient

There are three factors that can keep the market resilient. 
 
One, steady decline in the US bond yields (10-year around 4.1% now)  has created a global environment favourable for equities. 
 
Two, India's  GDP growth rate is improving and inflation is coming down. The steadily declining crude price is another big positive. 
 
Three, political uncertainty surrounding the 2024 General elections appears to be out of the way after the crucial state election results. These factors have emboldened the bulls and bears have been forced to cover their short positions.
 
In spite of these favourable factors, there will be dips in the market triggered by profit booking at higher levels.
 
- Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
 

9:42 AM

Sector ALERT:: Nifty FMCG index down 09%; HUL, Marico weigh


9:38 AM

BSE SmallCap Heatmap:: ITI, SpiceJet, MMTC zoom up to 9%; Network 18 stocks sag


9:35 AM

BSE MidCap Heatmap:: BEL, Tata Power shine; Marico slips


9:30 AM

Market Check:: Broader indices slip in tandem with benchmark Nifty; VIX down 2%


9:27 AM

Nifty 50 Shakers:: HUL, ONGC slip around 2%


9:26 AM

Nifty 50 Movers:: Adani Group shares continue northbound journey


9:22 AM

Sensex 30 Heatmap:: HUL, Bharti Airtel weigh in early deals; Power shares up


9:21 AM

Opening Bell:: Nifty below 20,900, down over 50 pts


9:19 AM

Opening Bell:: Sensex down over 200 pts


9:07 AM

ALERT:: Sensex up 50 pts in pre-open deals; Nifty marginally in red

9:00 AM

Watch: How will the RBI monetary policy impact markets?

All eyes are on the three-day meeting of RBI’s rate setting panel. Find out what is expected from Friday’s RBI policy, its likely impact on equity markets and other factors that will be watched out.

8:54 AM

With small & midcaps outperforming, direct more money to largecaps: Experts

Financial experts recommend reviewing one’s financial portfolio annually. December is a good time to carry out this task so that you can hit the ground running at the start of the new year. Read

8:48 AM

Global PE firms cashout by offloading stakes in Indian cos amid market boom

Global private equity (PE) firms are successfully offloading large equity stakes in domestic companies in the open market, taking advantage of buoyant conditions. Strong domestic liquidity support and an upward trending market have underpinned over a dozen PE exits worth $2.5 billion, data compiled by Business Standard shows. Read

8:43 AM

Report: Adani Ports in talks to buy Shapoorji Pallonji Group's Gopalpur Ports

As per a report by The Economic Times, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is in advanced talks to acquire Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s (SP) Gopalpur Ports in Odisha for up to Rs 1,100-1,200 crore in equity value, which involves owning considerable facilities along both the eastern and western water margins. 

8:37 AM

DIIs buy shares worth Rs 1,372 crore Wednesday

8:31 AM

FPI take home Rs 80 crore from shares Wednesday

8:26 AM

Nifty Metal in overbought zone, Nifty Pharma could see minor correction

The current market price for the Nifty Metal Index is 7,373 and the near-term trend is upward. However, technical indicators like RSI and Stochastic are signaling that the index is trading in the overbought zone. Read

8:19 AM

Stocks to Watch: Adani Wilmar, Delta Corp, Paytm, Bharti Airtel, IRCON, BEL

Adani Wilmar: The Adani group and Singapore’s Wilmar International are learnt to have approached several private equity (PE) firms to sell part of their stake in their consumer-staple joint venture, Adani Wilmar. 
 
IRCON: The government will sell up to an 8 per cent stake in IRCON International through an offer-for-sale, which will open on Thursday. It plans to offload 37.6 million equity shares for non-retail investors on Thursday. An additional 4 per cent stake will be sold on Friday if the offer is oversubscribed. 

Paytm: Paytm will slow down disbursing loans under Rs 50,000, weeks after the central bank tightened rules on consumer lending. This could be a reduction of 50 per cent, it said. Read

8:14 AM

Rupee closes 6 paise stronger at 83.3/$ Wednesday

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock MarketMARKET LIVEstock market tradingDalal StreetMarkets Sensex NiftyMidcap smallcap stocksCrude OilGift NiftyPaytmBharti AirtelIrcon InternationalMarket news

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 07:49 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms