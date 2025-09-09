Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints positive start; Infosys, RailTel in focus
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE, September 9, 2025: Last checked, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 41 points higher at 24,934
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE today, Tuesday, September 9, 2025: Indian equities are expected to start positive amid mixed global cues. Last checked, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 74 points higher at 24,967. Asian markets traded mixed with mainland China's CSI 300 down 0.19 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 0.3 per cent, and South Korea's KOSPI up 0.49 per cent. Meanwhile, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 0.9 per cent to a record high, notching a second straight day of gains after the country’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his resignation on Sunday. Overnight, Wall Street indices closed higher with the Nasdaq Composite hitting a new record amid rally in tech stocks. At close, Dow Jones was up 0.25 per cent, Nasdaq 0.45 per cent and S&P 500 0.21 per cent. Investors in the US are hoping that the Federal Reserve will cut rates next week. On the commodity front, Gold's rally extended beyond the $3,600 level for the first time on Monday. Back home, India’s weight in the MSCI Emerging Markets (EM) index has dropped to its lowest in nearly two years, as the underperformance of domestic equities drags down its standing in the benchmark widely tracked by global investors. READ MORE
IPOs today:In the mainboard IPO category, shares of Amanta Healthcare will list on bourses. Among the SME IPOs, shares of Goel Construction Co will list on BSE SME. IPOS of Taurian MPS and Karbonsteel Engineering will open for subscription and Nilachal Carbo Metalicks and Krupalu Metals will enter their second day of subscription. Besides, Sharvaya Metals Ltd. IPO, Vigor Plast India Ltd. IPO and Austere Systems Ltd. IPO will enter their last day of application.
9:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 300 pts in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex rose 300 points in pre-opening session and was above 81,100-level.
9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens higher
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens 27 paise stronger on Tuesday, Sept 9, 2025. Indian rupee opened at 88.00 per US dollar vs Friday's close of 88.27/$
8:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Steel industry flags high input cost, seeks support for green transition
Stock Market LIVE Updates: “Steel input prices, including iron ore, electricity duty, and import duty on liquefied natural gas (LNG), have to come down,” said Dilip Oommen, chief executive officer (CEO), AM/NS India.
Oommen added that lower costs would make steel more affordable, boost consumption, and even help contain inflation, and the government should recognise this because “sustainability comes at a cost”. READ MORE
Oommen added that lower costs would make steel more affordable, boost consumption, and even help contain inflation, and the government should recognise this because “sustainability comes at a cost”. READ MORE
8:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: EPAM Systems' next act: AI at the core
Stock Market LIVE Updates: “At this point, we are experiencing organic growth. The demand for build and transformation capabilities, which are built upon our differentiated engineering capabilities, has returned to EPAM. The focus will be on how we are going to scale up and finish the year,” Fejes told Business Standard. READ INTERVIEW
8:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Why Strides Pharma shares should be on your radar today?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Strides Pharma Science Ltd on Monday said its Singapore-based subsidiary has entered into a strategic product development partnership with Kenox Pharmaceuticals Inc, which will strengthen the pipeline of nasal spray products across diverse therapeutic areas.
Strides Pharma Global Pte, Singapore will collaborate with Kenox on the development and filing of multiple nasal spray products for the US market across diverse therapeutic indications, a joint statement said. READ MORE
8:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Infosys to consider share buyback
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT bellwether Infosys is set to consider a share buyback proposal on Sept 11. The buyback plan comes at a time when the IT sector has underperformed due to weak investor sentiment, driven by a tepid macroeconomic environment and tariff uncertainties.
"The board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares at its meeting to be held on September 11, in accordance with SEBI regulations," the company said in a filing with the BSE. READ MORE
"The board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares at its meeting to be held on September 11, in accordance with SEBI regulations," the company said in a filing with the BSE. READ MORE
8:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Vedanta shares to be in focus today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A day after falling over 3 per cent in trade, Vedanta shares may attempt to recoup losses.
In a stock exchange filing on Monday, after market hours, the mining major said it has invested over ₹12,500 crore ($1.5 billion) to ramp up production of aluminium, zinc, value-added alloys, copper, steel, nickel and ferrochrome to support the growing needs of India's electric vehicle (EV) industry.
Vedanta added that its aluminium is also being tested for breakthroughs in crash-resistant alloys and energy storage solutions READ MORE
In a stock exchange filing on Monday, after market hours, the mining major said it has invested over ₹12,500 crore ($1.5 billion) to ramp up production of aluminium, zinc, value-added alloys, copper, steel, nickel and ferrochrome to support the growing needs of India's electric vehicle (EV) industry.
Vedanta added that its aluminium is also being tested for breakthroughs in crash-resistant alloys and energy storage solutions READ MORE
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's weight in MSCI EM index declines to 2-year low at 16.21%
Stock Market LIVE Updates:India’s weight in the MSCI Emerging Markets (EM) index has dropped to its lowest in nearly two years, as the underperformance of domestic equities drags down its standing in the benchmark widely tracked by global investors. READ MORE
8:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GST revamp to fuel consumption growth: Motilal Oswal's sector of the week
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council's recent decision to simplify tax bands promises to cut costs across a wide range of goods, positioning India's retail sector for a consumption-led rebound. The new structure, which goes into effect on September 22, keeps the 40 per cent charge for sin and luxury items while streamlining the system into two main slabs: 5 per cent and 18 per cent. READ MORE
8:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Banks urge RBI to extend G-Sec issuances into March amid heavy supply
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amid hardening bond yields driven by weaker institutional demand and other factors, commercial banks have requested the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to extend central government bond issuances into March of the current financial year, rather than concluding them in February. This is expected to ease weekly heavy issuance pressure. READ MORE
8:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 75% consumers doubt firms will pass on GST rate cut benefits: Survey
Stock Market LIVE Updates: As the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates near implementation, three in four consumers doubt that companies will cut prices to reflect the changes, according to a survey conducted by LocalCircles. READ MORE
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Automakers asked to display GST price posters at all dealerships
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has asked automobile companies — carmakers as well as two-wheeler manufacturers — to display posters showing a comparison of old and new prices, post the recent goods and services tax (GST) rationalisation, at all dealerships across the country.
Routing the instructions through the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), the ministry also stated that the posters should carry the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Government officials and industry executives confirmed this development to Business Standard. READ MORE
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FMCG firms may be allowed to use stickers to offer lower GST rates
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies may be allowed to use stickers to change the price in order to pass the lower goods and services tax (GST) rates to consumers post September 22, according to sources.
A government official said there is no harm in companies using stickers in the interim to pass on the benefit of lower tax rates to the consumer. READ MORE
8:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Infosys, TVS Motor, RailTel Corp, IRB Infra and others in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here are the top stocks to track today amid new developments around them. READ MORE
8:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wheat, Bombs & Fetters: How India fought off US sanctions in the 1970s
Stock Market LIVE Updates: One wintry morning of 1977, I entered the cold classroom of my school. The teacher handed us students, a chit which I opened with trepidation. It read "Prejudice... and how mine proved unfounded"
This was the topic for the year for the inter-Jesuit essay competition. The elite essay writing of that era where the very best all India Jesuit school - English writing talent collided. READ MORE
Topics : Stock Market Today Share Market Today MARKET LIVE IPOs SME IPOs Gift Nifty Markets MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty Asian markets Wall Streets US markets GST2.0 Domestic markets GST Revamp
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 7:50 AM IST