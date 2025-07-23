This spirit-maker stock is high on momentum; check name, strategy here

Globus Spirits

Globus Spirits stock chart

Against this background, here's a technical outlook on Globus Spirits stock.Current Price: ₹1,120Likely Target: ₹1,307Upside Potential: 16.7%Support: ₹1,085; ₹1,060; ₹1,035; ₹1,000Resistance: ₹1,140; ₹1,225Given the recent sharp rally, Globus Spirits stock is seen firmly trading above its key moving averages across time-frames. Further, the price-to-moving averages action shows a favourable set-up for the stock, with shorter-term moving averages placed above the long-term averages.Technically, the short-term bias for the stock is likely to remain bullish (positive) as long as the stock trades above the ₹1,000-mark. Near support for the stock is visible around ₹1,085, ₹1,060 and ₹1,035 levels.On the upside, the Globus Spirits stock can potentially rally to ₹1,307 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,140 and ₹1,225 levels.