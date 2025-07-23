Home / Markets / News / This spirit-maker stock is high on momentum; check name, strategy here

This spirit-maker stock is high on momentum; check name, strategy here

The share price of this alcoholic-beverage maker has rallied 21% in the last 9 trading sessions; technical chart suggests a potential upside of another 17% from here.

Globus Spirits stock outlook: Tech chart hints at likely target of ₹1,307. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)
Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 12:55 PM IST
The share price of this alcoholic-beverage maker has witnessed a steady 21 per cent rally in the 9 trading sessions, after the stock broke above its short-term 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) on the back of a sharp spike in trading volumes on July 11, 2025.  The stock in focus is Globus Spirits - well-known for its alcoholic beverage brands such as - Ghoomar, Heer Ranjha, White Lace, GR8 Times, TERAI India Dry Gin, County Club and French Castle among others. Globus Spirits stock has gained 17.5 per cent thus far in July. In comparison, the NSE Nifty has slipped 1.4 per cent, and the broader Nifty 500 index has declined 1.1 per cent in the same period.  Despite the recent gains, Globus Spirits stock still trades roughly 18.4 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹1,373. The stock, however, trades well above its 52-week low, which stands at ₹751 levels.  The company is scheduled to announce its Q1 results on August 4, 2025. For the quarter ended March 2025, Global Spirits had reported a mammoth 2034 per cent jump in profit at ₹5.55 crore, when compared with ₹0.26 crore reported for the March 2024 quarter. Sales had grown by 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹654.77 crore. 
  Against this background, here's a technical outlook on Globus Spirits stock. 

Globus Spirits

Current Price: ₹1,120  Likely Target: ₹1,307  Upside Potential: 16.7%  Support: ₹1,085; ₹1,060; ₹1,035; ₹1,000  Resistance: ₹1,140; ₹1,225  Given the recent sharp rally, Globus Spirits stock is seen firmly trading above its key moving averages across time-frames. Further, the price-to-moving averages action shows a favourable set-up for the stock, with shorter-term moving averages placed above the long-term averages. 
Globus Spirits stock chart
  Technically, the short-term bias for the stock is likely to remain bullish (positive) as long as the stock trades above the ₹1,000-mark. Near support for the stock is visible around ₹1,085, ₹1,060 and ₹1,035 levels.  On the upside, the Globus Spirits stock can potentially rally to ₹1,307 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,140 and ₹1,225 levels. 

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

