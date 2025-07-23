Home / Markets / News / Why is KEI Industries' share falling despite healthy YoY numbers? Details

Why is KEI Industries' share falling despite healthy YoY numbers? Details

KEI Industries' share price declined today despite reporting healthy year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, as investors reacted negatively to the company's weak sequential (Q-o-Q) in Q1FY26.

Stock broker, broker, trader, woman investor, market, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss
premium
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
KEI Industries share price: Cable maker KEI Industries shares were under pressure on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, with the stock dropping up to 2.61 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹3,884.50 per share.
 
At 10:50 AM, KEI Industries share price continued to trade lower, down 1.91 per cent at ₹3,912.65. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.20 per cent higher at 82,351.95 levels.
 

Why did KEI Industries share fall today?

 
KEI Industries' share price declined today despite reporting healthy year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, as investors reacted negatively to the company's weak sequential (quarter-on-quarter or Q-o-Q) performance in the June quarter (Q1FY26).
 
On a Q-o-Q basis, net profit dropped 13.6 per cent to ₹196 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹227 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue also declined 11.1 per cent to ₹2,590.3 crore from ₹2,914.7 crore in the previous quarter.
 
The company's operational performance weakened as well. Ebitda fell 14.3 per cent Q-o-Q 
to ₹258 crore compared to ₹301.1 crore in Q4FY25. Ebitda margin contracted by about 30 basis points (bps) to 10 per cent from 10.3 per cent in the preceding quarter.
 
However, on a Y-o-Y basis, KEI Industries posted solid growth. Net profit rose 30.3 per cent to ₹196 crore in Q1FY26, compared to ₹150 crore in Q1FY25. Revenue increased 25.4 per cent to ₹2,590.3 crore from ₹2,065.3 crore a year ago.
 
Ebitda also grew 17.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹258 crore, up from ₹219.1 crore in Q1FY25. However, the Ebitda margin declined by 60 basis points from 10.6 per cent to 10 per cent over the same period.  Check List of Q1 results today

What brokerages say about KEI Industries Q1 results?

 
Nuvama Institutional Equities
 
KEI Industries delivered a strong Q1FY26 performance, with revenue, Ebitda, and PAT surpassing both Nuvama and consensus estimates by 6-13 per cent. The core Cables & Wires (C&W) segment reported robust 32 per cent Y-o-Y growth, in line with peers like Polycab (up 33 per cent) and Havells ( up 27 per cent). 
 
Notably, C&W exports surged 121 per cent Y-o-Y, now contributing 13 per cent to total revenues. Management targets this share to rise to 17-18 per cent in the medium term. While the Sanand greenfield facility’s commissioning has been delayed by three months – Phase 1 is now expected in September 2025 and Phase 2 in Q1FY27 – Nuvama remains upbeat on KEI’s growth prospects. 
 
The brokerage maintained a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹4,350 and expects a 5-7 per cent upward revision in consensus earnings estimates.
 
Motilal Oswal Financial Services
 
KEI's Q1FY26 Ebitda came in ahead of estimates, led by strong growth in the C&W segment, even as other verticals saw revenue moderation. C&W margins held steady. 
 
The upcoming Sanand facility, focused on LT/HT and EHV cables, is expected to commence Phase 1 operations by September 2025, with EHV production beginning in Q1FY27. 
 
Thus, analysts at Motilal Oswal currently have a ‘Neutral’ stance on the stock and plans to revisit its assumptions post the management’s earnings call.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cyient DLM shares tumble 8% as Q1 profit falls; results breakdown here

This Kirloskar group stock jumps 6% on winning Jambunatha Iron Ore Mine bid

Premium

5 stocks above ₹10,000 that can rally up to 25% from here

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts; Nifty tops 25,100; TaMo, Bajaj Finance lead; Realty stks slide

Cipla Q1 preview: Net profit may jump up to 4%, revenue by 8% YoY

Topics :Share Market TodayThe Smart InvestorBuzzing stocksS&P BSE SensexKEI IndustriesShare priceshare marketBSE NSEQ1 results

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story