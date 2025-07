Not HDFC or YES Bank: These 3 bank stocks can rally up to 16%, say charts

HDFC Bank

On the upside, the stock can potentially jump to ₹2,090 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹2,030 levels. ICICI Bank Current Price: ₹1,451 Likely Target: ₹1,675 Upside Potential: 15.4% Support: ₹1,433; ₹1,401 Resistance: ₹1,455; ₹1,525 ALSO READ | Analysts suggest 'buying' ICICI Bank stock, hike target price on Q1 beat On the upside, the stock can potentially jump to ₹2,090 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹2,030 levels.Current Price: ₹1,451Likely Target: ₹1,675Upside Potential: 15.4%Support: ₹1,433; ₹1,401Resistance: ₹1,455; ₹1,525 ICICI Bank stock is seen testing resistance around the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands, at ₹1,455 levels. Break and sustained trade above the same can trigger an up move towards ₹1,525 levels. The stock will need to conquer this hurdle to open the doors for an extended rally towards ₹1,675 levels. Support for the stock is seen around its 20-DMA at ₹1,433; and the trend line at ₹1,401.

YES Bank Current Price: ₹20.22 Likely Target: ₹19 Downside Risk: 6% Support: ₹19.70; ₹19.40 Resistance: ₹20.60 RBL Bank Current Price: ₹258 Likely Target: ₹300 Upside Potential: 16.3% Support: ₹254; ₹244 Resistance: ₹270 Current Price: ₹20.22Likely Target: ₹19Downside Risk: 6%Support: ₹19.70; ₹19.40Resistance: ₹20.60 YES Bank has been trading with a negative bias for the last one month. The near-term bias is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹20.60 levels, shows the daily chart. On the downside, the stock may re-test support around 100-DMA at ₹19 levels, with interim support visible at ₹19.70 and ₹19.40 levels.Current Price: ₹258Likely Target: ₹300Upside Potential: 16.3%Support: ₹254; ₹244Resistance: ₹270 RBL Bank is seen trading with a favourable bias, and making higher-highs and higher-lows on the daily chart since late March. In case of interim dips the stock has consistently found support around its 20-DMA. The stock, once again, is seen testing this short-term support which now stands at ₹254, shows the daily chart.

The overall bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹244. On the upside, the stock is likely to target ₹300-mark, with interim resistance likely around ₹270 levels. Union Bank of India Current Price: ₹142 Likely Target: ₹160 Upside Potential: 12.7% Support: ₹140.40; ₹133.50 Resistance: ₹150; ₹156 On the other hand, in case, the stock falls below the crucial support, the bias shall turn negative, and the stock may then extend the fall towards the 100-DMA, which stands around ₹133.50 levels. The overall bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹244. On the upside, the stock is likely to target ₹300-mark, with interim resistance likely around ₹270 levels.Current Price: ₹142Likely Target: ₹160Upside Potential: 12.7%Support: ₹140.40; ₹133.50Resistance: ₹150; ₹156 Union Bank stock is seen testing its crucial support on the daily chart, which stands at ₹140.40. The bias at the counter is likely to be cautiously optimistic as long as this support is held. On the upside, the stock can potentially bounce back to ₹160 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹150 and ₹156 levels.On the other hand, in case, the stock falls below the crucial support, the bias shall turn negative, and the stock may then extend the fall towards the 100-DMA, which stands around ₹133.50 levels.

Bank shares were buzzing trade on Monday, with private-sector leaders - HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank gaining up to 2 per cent each as these stocks reacted to Q1 results over the weekend.HDFC Bank reported a 1.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in Q1 net profit at ₹16,475 crore; while the bank also announced a 1:1 bonus share issue. Meanwhile, ICICI Bank posted a 15.5 per cent growth in net profit at ₹12,768 crore.Among others, YES Bank Q1 net soared over 59 per cent, and Union Bank of India's increased by 12 per cent. RBL Bank, however, registered a 46 per cent dip in net profit. On the bourses, RBL Bank and Union Bank shares slipped around 3 per cent each, while YES Bank traded on a flat note in early deals today.Here's a technical outlook on these 5 bank stocks.Current Price: ₹1,986Likely Target: ₹2,090Upside Potential: 5.2%Support: ₹1,941Resistance: ₹2,030 HDFC Bank stock is seen testing its support at the short-term moving averages on the daily chart. The 20-DMA stands at ₹1,991 and the 50-DMA at ₹1,955. The short-term bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹1,941 levels. Break and sustained trade below this support, can trigger a fall towards ₹1,900 and ₹1,815 levels.