Not HDFC or YES Bank: These 3 bank stocks can rally up to 16%, say charts

HDFC BankCurrent Price: ₹1,986 Likely Target: ₹2,090 Upside Potential: 5.2% Support: ₹1,941 Resistance: ₹2,030 HDFC Bank stock is seen testing its support at the short-term moving averages on the daily chart. The 20-DMA stands at ₹1,991 and the 50-DMA at ₹1,955. The short-term bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹1,941 levels. Break and sustained trade below this support, can trigger a fall towards ₹1,900 and ₹1,815 levels.
ICICI BankCurrent Price: ₹1,451 Likely Target: ₹1,675 Upside Potential: 15.4% Support: ₹1,433; ₹1,401 Resistance: ₹1,455; ₹1,525 ICICI Bank stock is seen testing resistance around the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands, at ₹1,455 levels. Break and sustained trade above the same can trigger an up move towards ₹1,525 levels. The stock will need to conquer this hurdle to open the doors for an extended rally towards ₹1,675 levels. Support for the stock is seen around its 20-DMA at ₹1,433; and the trend line at ₹1,401. ALSO READ | Analysts suggest 'buying' ICICI Bank stock, hike target price on Q1 beat
YES BankCurrent Price: ₹20.22 Likely Target: ₹19 Downside Risk: 6% Support: ₹19.70; ₹19.40 Resistance: ₹20.60 YES Bank has been trading with a negative bias for the last one month. The near-term bias is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹20.60 levels, shows the daily chart. On the downside, the stock may re-test support around 100-DMA at ₹19 levels, with interim support visible at ₹19.70 and ₹19.40 levels.
RBL BankCurrent Price: ₹258 Likely Target: ₹300 Upside Potential: 16.3% Support: ₹254; ₹244 Resistance: ₹270 RBL Bank is seen trading with a favourable bias, and making higher-highs and higher-lows on the daily chart since late March. In case of interim dips the stock has consistently found support around its 20-DMA. The stock, once again, is seen testing this short-term support which now stands at ₹254, shows the daily chart.
Union Bank of IndiaCurrent Price: ₹142 Likely Target: ₹160 Upside Potential: 12.7% Support: ₹140.40; ₹133.50 Resistance: ₹150; ₹156 Union Bank stock is seen testing its crucial support on the daily chart, which stands at ₹140.40. The bias at the counter is likely to be cautiously optimistic as long as this support is held. On the upside, the stock can potentially bounce back to ₹160 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹150 and ₹156 levels. On the other hand, in case, the stock falls below the crucial support, the bias shall turn negative, and the stock may then extend the fall towards the 100-DMA, which stands around ₹133.50 levels.
